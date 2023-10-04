On 3rd October, the Banke district administration office imposed an indefinite curfew within the Nepalgunj sub-metropolis area effective from 1 PM. The curfew was imposed following reports of stone pelting incidents during a band organised by the Hindu groups over slogans raised during the Eid Milad procession on 1st October. Reportedly, the Islamists in the procession raised slogans such as ‘Sar Tan Se Juda‘. The public property was damaged during the procession. This is the first time in 26 years that communal clashes have been reported in Nepal. Following the reports of violence, the India-Nepal Rupaidiha border has been sealed. Videos of Islamists pelting stones at Hindus went viral on social media.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Bipin Acharya said in a statement that the administration passed the prohibitory orders over concerns about potential risks to the general public’s safety and disruption of peace in the area. CDO added that gatherings, rallies and unrestricted movement of the people would not be allowed in the areas between the Rapti River Bridge in the east, the road leading to Indrapur of Khajura in the west, Ranjha Chowk in the north, and the Jamunaha checkpoint in the south of Banke district. Furthermore, if anyone found in violation of the orders would face legal action.

District Administration Office of Banke issued a notice on 2nd October urging people to refrain from indulging in activities that might hurt religious sentiments. The administration also urged the public not to get into blame games on social media.

Anti-Hindu slogans in Eid procession

An X user, Treeni, shared a detailed thread on what happened in Nepal during the Eid procession. In the video shared by the X user, slogans of ‘Sar tan se juda’ and ‘Labaik labkail’ were heard.

The procession was taken out from the Tribhuvan circle of Nepalganj. The Islamists in the procession indulged in arson and allegedly attacked Hindus. The videos were shared by Nepali Muslim pages on social media.

Furthermore, the X user identified a person named Sharafat Khan, who was leading the procession. He is the ward president of Ward 5 in Nepalganj.

There were videos of Khan allegedly inciting Islamists against Hindus. ‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans were raised in his presence, as per the videos shared by the X user.

Following the Hinduphobic procession and slogans, the Hindu group, The Omkar Family, called for Nepalganj Bandh.

As they were taking out a peaceful protest rally, they were attacked by the Islamists who pelted stones and petrol bombs from buildings.

The attack on Hindus led to communal clashes in the area, after which prohibition orders were issued by the administration.

Pertinently, OpIndia reported in 2022 the gradual change in democracy underway in Nepal with mosques, madarasas, and other Islamic seminaries cropping up in a predominantly Hindu-majority country. The disproportionate change in democracy was meticulously catlogued by OpIndia, which can be read here.