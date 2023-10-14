Saturday, October 14, 2023
‘With Hamas’: JeI-backed student group in Jamia Millia Islamia wears headband, endorsing Hamas terrorists

Leftist and Islamist ‘student groups’ AISA and SIO in Jamia Milia Islamia had responded to the call for ‘global jihad’ by Hamas.

Amidst the ongoing war between the State of Israel and Hamas, a ‘student group’ in Jamia Millia Islamia extended its support to the Palestine-based terror outfit. On Friday (13th October), students of the central varsity were seen wearing badges and headbands, with the words ‘with Hamas’ inscribed on them.

At the same time, they were heard raising slogans of ‘Intifada Inquilab.’ The Hamas supporters were part of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India, which is the student wing of the radical Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

The development was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma. Leftist and Islamist ‘student groups’ AISA and SIO in Jamia Milia Islamia had responded to the call for ‘global jihad’ by Hamas.

As such, they called for a mass mobilisation of students to express ‘solidarity with Palestine’ and hope for the downfall of the Jewish State of Israel on Friday (13th October).

On Wednesday (11th October), Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (2017-present) called upon the Muslim community to engage in ‘global jihad’ and sacrifice their lives for the cause of Palestine.

Former Hamas supremo Khaled Mashal (2014-2017) also announced, “(We must) head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday…To all scholars who teach jihad…to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of jihad).”

Israel under attack by Hamas terrorists

In the meanwhile, the death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel has crossed 1300, as per latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Most of the victims are civilians, as Hamas terrorists opened fire on civilian areas in Israel near the Gaza border.

Hamas also abducted a large number of victims, holding them as hostages in Gaza. Bodies of over 1500 Hamas terrorists have been located in Israel and along the border, killed in retaliatory fire by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israel through land, sea and even using paragliders, after overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel by firing over 5000 rockets in just 20 minutes.

Israel has launched a massive attack on Gaza Strip following the terror attack, and has struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza and has prevented entry of supplies to the landlocked coastal strip.

