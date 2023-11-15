Wednesday, November 15, 2023
About 60 per cent of Muslim Americans believe Hamas was justified in its attack on Israel: Survey

A survey conducted by American agency Cygnal found that 60% of Muslim Americans believe Hamas was justified in its attacks on Israel. This sentiment, found in the survey, aligns with the Islamic Ummah concept, emphasising global support for fellow Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
American Muslims organised pro-Palestine protests in front of White House.
American Muslims organised pro-Palestine protests in front of White House.
12

Earlier in October 2023, a Cygnal survey unveiled the perspectives among Muslim Americans on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The poll, conducted from 16th October to 18th October, sampled 2020 respondents, revealing nuanced opinions. According to this survey, 60% of Muslim Americans opined that Hamas was justified in its attack on Israel.

In the aftermath of a terrorist attack executed by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Palestinian protests erupted in several cities in the USA. Subsequently, this survey was conducted only to reveal shocking insights.

Survey results revealed that 60% of Muslim Americans believe Hamas was justified in its attacks on Israel. This sentiment, found in the survey, aligns with the Islamic Ummah concept, emphasising global support for fellow Muslims. Notably, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib echoes this sentiment, characterising Hamas’ actions as “resistance” against what she terms the “apartheid state” of Israel. The survey indicates higher favorability among Muslim Americans towards Islamic leaders, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, compared to President Joe Biden.

Interestingly, only 31.9% of Muslim Americans hold a favourable view of President Biden, while 44% support Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The survey suggests a nuanced shift in political affiliations among Muslim Americans post-Hamas attacks, with a general preference for the Democratic Party (31.1%) over the Republican Party (25.2%).

The survey explores attitudes toward Israel’s right to self-defence, with 68.8% affirming it. Meanwhile, 69% acknowledge the legitimate grievances of Palestinians in Gaza. In terms of policy recommendations, 46.8% of Muslim Americans suggest an invasion of Gaza to remove Hamas leadership, while 75.8% advocate for negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages.

Conducted by Cygnal, the survey was aimed at capturing diverse opinions within the Muslim-American community. It provides valuable insights into their stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape. The survey’s accuracy is emphasised by its sampling of 2020 respondents with a 2.18% (+/-) margin of error.

It is notable that Israel attacked Gaza in retaliation to the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October 2023. After the war started, there were multiple incidents of pro-Gaza and pro-Palestine demonstrations in the USA.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

