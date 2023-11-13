So-called climate activist Greta Thunberg’s recent stint in Amsterdam was anything but about the climate. Thunberg was interrupted by a man for precisely this reason who grabbed the microphone from her hand after she turned the event into a platform for pro-Hamas voices.

A video doing rounds on X, formerly Twitter, shows Thunberg donning a kaffiyeh, a scarf worn in Arab countries, but more commonly adopted by Palestinians as a symbol of their hate for Israel and Jews.

In the video, the ‘student-turned-activist’ can be heard saying, “We have not been listened to, the people in power have not been listening,” when a man in a green jacket comes up to her and takes the mic from her hand. He says, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view.” It must be pointed out that at no point did the individual appear violent.

Man take away mic from so called environmentalist Greta Thunberg who was using climate change platform for supporting Hamas.



pic.twitter.com/E4kSaWnFFD — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 13, 2023

However, Greta appears bullish. Even when the man has been grabbed and is being dragged out with his hands locked, Greta keeps walking up to him and follows him all the while telling him to “calm down”. Throughout, the people in the audience, many waving the Palestinian flag, boo the man.

Once the man in question is out of the scene, Greta returns and joins the audience to chant “No climate justice on occupied land”.

The entire incident unfolded after Thunberg allowed a pro-Hamas Palestinian woman named Sara Rachdan and an Afghan woman activist for Palestinians named Sahar Shirazd, to speak during the climate protest.

Sara Rachdan has shared several video posts on Instagram directly supporting Hamas and calling the terrorist attack on Israel on 7th October an “action by the Palestinian people”.

Meanwhile, making absolutely no sense whatsoever, Greta Thunberg while peddling her leftist agenda, said, “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.”

What was projected as a climate event was in reality a propaganda platform for Islamists to be furthered by the left liberal cabal which Thunberg has historically represented.

This is not the first time that Thunberg has been promoting Hamas terrorism globally. In October, she posted an image with three more activists supporting Gaza and a soft toy of a blue Octopus with an angry face in the photo, which is deemed as a sign of anti-semitism. She later deleted the image and replaced it with one without the symbol.