On 6th November (Monday), Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav escalated his attack on the I.N.D.I. alliance partner Congress. He also renewed his call for the ‘PDA’ which stands for Pichde (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities). While addressing rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Former UP CM trained guns at the grand old party accusing it of acting as a “B-team of the BJP”.

Appealing to the electorates not to cast votes for BJP and Congress candidates, Yadav expressed hope that both parties would be defeated by a coalition of smaller parties under the PDA umbrella in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, the SP leader said, “The country needs a new ideology, a new party, and a new alliance. We hope that PDA will form an alliance and both NDA and Congress will lose”, as reported by PTI.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Yadav accused Congress of double-speak and acting as the “B-team of the BJP”. He stressed that Congress doesn’t want to ally with the Samajwadi Party and is also speaking against another I.N.D.I.A. alliance partner AAP. Afterward, he asserted that Congress would get a befitting reply from the PDA.

Yadav said, “Congress doesn’t want Samajwadi Party as its alliance partner. They have been speaking out against [INDIA ally] Aam Aadmi Party. Congress had the chance to tie up and move forward with smaller parties but they think the common people are standing with them. PDA will give them a befitting reply.”

Additionally, while addressing a rally in Katni, Yadav alleged that the policies of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress were the same, and both parties have indulged in corruption and loot in Madhya Pradesh.

Accusing both parties of betraying Dalits and tribals, he further added, “They have ensured that Dalits and tribal people remain poor and have also not given 27 percent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC).”

He made these remarks against his current I.N.D.I. ally, the Congress, a day after he alleged that Congress had stopped the caste census and the implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the past. He added that the BJP was taking a similar stance.

Earlier on 5th November, the SP Chief described Congress as a ‘chalu’ (cunning) party while appealing to the crowd not to vote for them. He also took a jibe at the the ages of Congress stalwarts and former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. He said, “How are people over eighty years old supposed to remember anyone?”

He also charged that the Congress wanted to conduct a caste-based census only for the purpose of gaining votes and insinuated that if the Congress could betray his party then it could also deceive the voters.