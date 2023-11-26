On 26th November, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge got angry at his own party supporters during a public meeting in Kalwakurthy, Telangana. During his address at the political rally for the upcoming Telangana Elections, Kharge got angry at the supporters because they were saying something and asked them to leave if they did not want to listen to him.

In the live stream of the video, it can be seen that when Kharge was addressing the rally in Hindi which was being translated to Telugu by a party leader, some people in the audience were raising their hands and chanting some slogans, which were not audible. Kharge got angry with this and asked them to shut up or leave the venue.

He said, “Hey keep quiet! If you want to listen, stay, otherwise get out. Don’t talk [like] that. Don’t you realise, the person speaking at this meeting is a leader of the All India Congress Committee? And you are saying whatever you like. If you are willing to listen, then listen, otherwise go to your place.”

Sharing the clip, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, “This is not unusual. Kharge ji, despite being the Congress President, is humiliated in all his public meetings. He helplessly screams and shouts at his workers, who don’t give him the requisite respect. The Gandhis have reduced him to a rubber-stamp President. His photos had either disappeared or reduced to stamp size in all Rajasthan ads, for instance, whereas Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot’s pictures were displayed dominantly. Is the Congress insulting Mr Kharge because he is a Dalit?”

The Gandhis have reduced him to a rubber stamp President. His photos had… pic.twitter.com/7YltgerCMG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 26, 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has a long history of association with controversies. In August this year, despite being chief of the second largest political party in the Lok Sabha, Kharge decided not to attend the Independence Day ceremony. The seat designated for him remained vacant at the function. In May 2023, a complaint was filed against Kharge for bringing up President Droupadi Murmu’s caste ahead of the new Parliament building. In April 2023, Kharge called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “poisonous snake” ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Earlier in November 2022, he compared PM Modi with demon king Raavan during an election rally.

Telangana Assembly Elections

The voting for Telangana Assembly Elections is scheduled for 30th November 2023 to elect all 199 members. The result will be announced on 3rd December 2023 with four other states which are Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh.