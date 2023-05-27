Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other political figures have been accused of making inciting remarks by bringing up the caste of President Droupadi Murmu over the inauguration of the new parliament building.

In order to further their political goals, the complaint charged the opposition leaders with inciting animosity across groups and attempting to sow discord against the Government of India.

The complaint accessed by OpIndia was lodged under sections 121, 153A, 505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and was registered by Vineet Jindal, an advocate in the Supreme Court.

The complaint pointed out the words by the Congress President where he said, “It looks like the Modi Government has ensured the election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While former President, Shri Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament foundation-laying ceremony, the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building.”

The complaint also contained the tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party supremo invoking the caste of former President Ram Nath Kovind and incumbent President Droupadi Murmu. “Modi ji did not call the then President Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Lord Ram Mandir. Modi ji did not call Shri Ramnath Kovind ji even at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. Now, the inauguration of the new building is also not being done by the current president Droupadi Murmu. The SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) community of the country is asking ‘Are we considered unlucky, is that why we aren’t invited’?”

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2023

The complaint said that the statements made by both the opposition leaders intentionally indicated the caste of the esteemed President of India in order to suggest that the current administration, led by PM Modi purposefully did not invite the President to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“These statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as our honourable President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community,” it conveyed.

It further included that such remarks against the democratically elected government and on the basis of caste made by powerful political leaders in an effort to foster strife among communities and groups are strongly condemned. Political leaders shouldn’t be permitted to degrade themselves to the point of defaming the highest constitutional positions only for the purpose of their own political benefit.

“Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offences under section 121, 153A, 505, 34 IPC. which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature. The links to the news reports are also attached to this complaint,” the complaint posited and requested strict legal action against the politicians.

Yesterday, 270 eminent personalities wrote an open letter condemning the opposition for its boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration, which is a part of Central Vista‘s revivification as the country’s power corridor.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament House on May 28, in a seven-hour programme. A puja and a havan will commence the ritual, and PM Modi will deliver an address at its conclusion.