On 27th November, TIME magazine published a lengthy interview of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. This was the second time in less than a week that Khalistani separatist movement got space in a leading international publication. Earlier on 22nd November, the Financial Times published a report claiming that US authorities thwarted a plan to assassinate Pannun.

Furthermore, the report claimed that the US warned India as its agents were allegedly involved in the plan to assassinate Pannun. The report claimed that President Joe Biden had raised the issue with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during his visit to India for the G20 Summit. Interestingly, the claims were in sync with the accusations against India for its alleged involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The space that terrorists and wanted criminals are getting in international media raises the question if the West is attempting to create another Osama Bin Laden. The question arose because just a few weeks ago, Pannun openly threatened to blow up Air India flights and warned Sikhs not to travel in the same.

In the TIME article, the author attempted to highlight the complex and contentious situation involving Pannun. However, those who are aware of the Khalistani movement, Sikh separatism and insurgency in Punjab from the 1980s to the end of the 1990s would see a clear bias in the report and blatant attempts to whitewash crimes.

Report’s reliance on Pannun’s selective viewpoint is problematic

Pannun, who is an American and Canadian citizen, founded Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) in 2007 to promote and propagate the Khalistani movement. The TIME’s article presented Pannun’s perspective over the allegedly foiled assassination plot, baseless allegations of India’s involvement in the plot and border issues surrounding the Khalistani movement. At first glance, if someone is unaware of the actuality behind Sikhs For Justice and Pannun’s anti-India actions, the reader would feel as if India is standing on the wrong side.

The selective presentation of the information in the TIME report needs to be called out. The report heavily relied on Pannun’s viewpoint and portrayed him as a “champion of human rights and self-determination for Sikhs”. Contrary to what was presented, it severely lacked a balanced presentation, as there were no counterarguments or perspectives from the Indian government’s point of view.

The Khalistani movement is a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the Indian state. The Khalistani elements like Pannun not only issued repeated threats to damage public and government properties but also instigated Sikhs worldwide to protest against the Indian government and desecrate the Indian flag. The increase in attacks on Hindu temples is the result of provocation by the likes of Pannun. Not to forget, it was only because of the pro-Khalistani elements that posters calling for the assassination of Indian diplomats and “Wanted” posters of PM Modi were raised in Canada.

TIME failed to address legal actions against Pannun

While portraying Pannun as a human rights advocate, the TIME report completely ignored the seriousness of the charges brought against him by the Government of India. Pannun has been actively calling for protests and instigating young Sikhs to desecrate government buildings and trigger violence in India on important events. From Republic Day Independence Day to even the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pannun has called for creating law and order problems in India.

Furthermore, he has announced cash rewards for anyone who follows his instructions. In the past few years, incidents of vandalising government buildings have increased exponentially in Punjab, Delhi, and elsewhere because of his provocations. Furthermore, when the so-called tractor rally during farmer protests turned violent on 26th January 2021, the “protesters” raised alien flags on Red Fort, where the Indian flag was hoisted on Independence Day. It was in sync with the demands raised by Pannun in exchange for cash rewards. He also announced that he would send the reward to the “protesters” involved in raising the alien flag at the Red Fort.

Apart from his consistent threats against India, he has also sought support from Pakistan. It is a well-known fact that Pakistan has been actively funding the Khalistani movement since the insurgency of the 1980s. Several wanted Khalistani terrorists have found haven in Pakistan and indulge in anti-India activities. Khalistani elements are often found indulged in Pakistan-backed narco-terrorism. While Pannun claimed he would not “take the path of violence”, it is essential to mention that he openly threatened terror attacks on Air India flights.

Insufficient Context on the Khalistan Movement

The TIME report touched on the historical context of the Khalistan movement but only in a way that would suit Pannun’s narrative. It talked about the anti-Sikh riots and Operation Blue Star but completely ignored the fact that Khalistani terrorists killed thousands of innocent Hindus in Punjab. The Khalistani attacks happened outside India as well when the terrorists blew up Air India’s Kanishka flight killing 329 people in 1989, most of them Canadian citizens.

There were countless terrorist attacks during the insurgency in Punjab. For example, on 7th March 1990, Khalistani terrorists killed 22 Hindus in a small town of Punjab, Abohar. The Khalistani terrorists opened fire in the busiest market leading to several deaths and injuries. While people tried to understand what happened and rushed the injured to hospital for medical care, multiple bombs went off in the market, leading to more deaths. Temples, busy markets, buses and trains were attacked during insurgency by Khalistani terrorists. Sadly, the coverage of such incidents is minimal and clouded with selective narratives.

The assassinations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, then-Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh, former General of Indian Army Arun Vaidya, ex-minister and founder of Hind Samachar Group Lala Jagat Narain and others are black spots in the history of Punjab. By not providing the crucial historical facts about the Khalistani movement, the report deliberately indulged in propaganda, and highlighted a terrorist’s perspective.

Limited discussion on Sikh Diaspora motivations

The TIME report categorically said that the Sikh Diaspora shifted abroad due to so-called “persecution”. However, it ultimately failed to explore the multifaceted reasons for Sikhs to settle overseas. The economic opportunities, cultural integration, and the desire to settle abroad, which were widespread among Sikhs in Punjab, were ignored entirely. Not to forget, many pro-Khalistani elements and Khalistani terrorists fled India and took shelter in countries like Canada and Pakistan.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was also a point of discussion in the report, was also a wanted Khalistani terrorist who fled India on a fake passport. While Canada accuses India of killing Nijjar, the Justin Trudeau-led government of Canada has failed to explain how someone who entered Canada with a false name and dubious background managed to get Canadian citizenship—that, too, after knowing the fact that he was a wanted criminal in India. Najjar was linked to Khalistani terrorist organisations like SFJ and Khalistan Tiger Force. He organised armed training camps and indulged in anti-India activities. Interestingly, he has now been portrayed as a “Sikh hero” and “Canadian citizen” while pointing fingers at India!

OpIndia’s detailed reports on Hardeep Singh Nijjar can be checked here.

India is heading towards Lok Sabha elections scheduled in the first half of 2024. The upcoming General Elections campaign will start unofficially very soon, and all political parties will begin propagating their agendas at the beginning of 2024.

At such a crucial political point, the individuals and organisations with vested interests who want to see a regime change in India are trying to portray the current government badly. While attempting to do so, they are knowingly or unknowingly feeding anti-India forces, including pro-Khalistani elements sitting in Western countries. Pannun is one such individual who wants to break India into several pieces, and India has the full right to defend its sovereignty against such elements.