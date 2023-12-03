On 3rd December, the results of four state assembly elections were announced. In a remarkable comeback, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshmahal, Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, has emerged victorious in the Telangana Assembly Elections. The voting for Telangana took place on 30th November. Notably, T Raja Singh’s triumph came weeks after BJP revoked the suspension that was imposed last year over Raja Singh’s statement about Prophet Mohammed. In a post on X, T Raja Singh wrote, “Jai Shri Ram. Jai Bhajpa Vijay Bhajpa” in Hindi.

जय श्री राम 🚩🚩 🚩

जय भाजपा विजय भाजपा — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 3, 2023

When Singh’s suspension was revoked, he thanked the voters and BJP leadership for their support. By 5 PM, T Raja Singh received over 80,000 votes against Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Nand Kishore Vyas, who received 58,000+ votes. In the 2018 assembly elections, Singh received 61,854 votes, while BRS’s Prem Singh Rathore received 44,120 votes.

Source: ECI

The election results signal a significant political turnaround for the firebrand Hindu leader of BJP. In the last year, Singh faced challenges on multiple fronts, as he was suspended from the party in August 2022 over an alleged statement on Prophet Mohammed. The Central Disciplinary Committee of BJP had cited a breach of discipline, as outlined in Rule XXV 10(a) of the party’s constitution.

Despite the legal challenges, including an arrest for the said comments, his suspension was lifted just hours before candidates for the Telangana Assembly Elections were announced. His return to the fold paved the way for hisvictory in the Assembly Elections on the Goshmahal seat.