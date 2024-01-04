On Thursday (4th January), the special cell of Delhi police arrested a most wanted terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen from Delhi. The arrested terrorist Javaid Mattoo had a prize of Rs 5 lakhs on his head. Mattoo hails from Jammu and Kashmir. He was absconding after executing multiple terrorist activities and several murders in Kashmir. His arrest comes weeks before the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

It is notable that on 14th August 2023, terrorist Javaid Mattoo’s brother Rayees Mattoo was seen hoisting the national flag on his home at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day. Rayees Mattoo claimed that he did this from his heart, without any pressure from anyone. In a media interaction, he also appealed to his brother to leave the path of terrorism and come back to the mainstream.

#WATCH | Rayees Mattoo says, "I waved the Tiranga from my heart. There was no pressure from anyone…Saare jahaan se achha Hindustan hamara, hum bulbule hain iske ye gulistan hamara. There is development. For the first time I am sitting at my shop on 14th August, it used to be… https://t.co/rWOfMLbTOg pic.twitter.com/hF1yx0P4vI — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023

Now, the Delhi police have arrested Javaid Mattoo in Delhi before the Republic Day celebrations. January is full of several high profile events in India. On 22nd January, there is a grand program of consecration ceremony in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other VIPs are also expected to attend the event. Apart from this, a big annual program will also be organised on Republic Day (26th January) in Delhi where French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest.

However, before such grand events, the arrest of a terrorist of the banned organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in the capital Delhi has raised the concerns of the security agencies. Currently, police are engaged in interrogating this terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen.