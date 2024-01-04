Thursday, January 4, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Special Cell of Delhi Police arrests most wanted terrorist Javaid Mattoo of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen

It is notable that on 14th August 2023, terrorist Javaid Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo was seen hoisting the national flag on his home at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day.

OpIndia Staff
Javaid Mattoo
Terrorist Javaid Mattoo (left) and his brother Rayees Mattoo speaking to media (right). Image Source: India Today and X handle of ANI
On Thursday (4th January), the special cell of Delhi police arrested a most wanted terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen from Delhi. The arrested terrorist Javaid Mattoo had a prize of Rs 5 lakhs on his head. Mattoo hails from Jammu and Kashmir. He was absconding after executing multiple terrorist activities and several murders in Kashmir. His arrest comes weeks before the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

It is notable that on 14th August 2023, terrorist Javaid Mattoo’s brother Rayees Mattoo was seen hoisting the national flag on his home at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day. Rayees Mattoo claimed that he did this from his heart, without any pressure from anyone. In a media interaction, he also appealed to his brother to leave the path of terrorism and come back to the mainstream.

Now, the Delhi police have arrested Javaid Mattoo in Delhi before the Republic Day celebrations. January is full of several high profile events in India. On 22nd January, there is a grand program of consecration ceremony in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other VIPs are also expected to attend the event. Apart from this, a big annual program will also be organised on Republic Day (26th January) in Delhi where French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest.

However, before such grand events, the arrest of a terrorist of the banned organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in the capital Delhi has raised the concerns of the security agencies. Currently, police are engaged in interrogating this terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen.

