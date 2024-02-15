On Wednesday (14th February), West Bengal Police shared from their X handle that no allegations about the rape and sexual exploitation of women have so far been received in connection to the events in Sandeshkhali. The West Bengal Police also warned that “strict legal action will be initiated against sections of the media for spreading unfounded misinformation” in this regard. The police received multiple replies to this post criticising police handling of the Sandeshkhali issue. The police hid all these replies.

The West Bengal Police posted, “Wilful misinformation is being spread by a section of the media to mislead the people about the events in Sandeshkhali. It is reiterated that no allegations about rape of women have so far been received during the enquiries since conducted by the State Women’s Commission, an all-women 10-member fact-finding team led by DIG CID, and also the district police.”

— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 14, 2024



— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 14, 2024

The West Bengal Police further said in the thread, “The representatives of the National Women’s Commission, following a recent visit to Sandeshkhali, have also corroborated this, saying that they did not receive any complaints of rape of local women during their enquiry. It is reiterated that all allegations and complaints received will be duly enquired into and lawful action will be initiated.”

— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 14, 2024



— West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 14, 2024

The West Bengal Police also attached one video reporting by News18 Bangla and wrote in its post, “It is also being made unequivocally clear that strict legal action will be initiated against sections of the media for spreading unfounded misinformation.”

pic.twitter.com/G28UPxr2Bx — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 14, 2024

The replies hidden by the West Bengal Police included strong criticism of the police by X users. Many users quoted the X post by the National Commission of Women wherein the NCW said, “NCW is concerned by the lack of accurate and responsible media coverage in the Sandeshkhali case. Our inquiry committee found that the victim in West Bengal is being threatened by local police, deterring them from coming out and reporting instances of sexual and physical harassment.”

— NCW (@NCWIndia) February 14, 2024

The West Bengal Police hid the replies to their thread. BJP leader Amit Thakur wrote in his reply, “Copied post by TMC. Shame on your statement. What is this?” He also attached some video testimonies of Sandeshkhali victims reported by ANI. Another X handle asked, “Hiding replies of facts?”

Another X user Satish P wrote, “National Women’s Commission & Bengal Governor have said the very opposite Are you planning any action against them?” Satish P attached a screenshot of NCW’s X post. He also reposted ANI’s X post reporting the West Bengal Governor’s Monday visit to Sandeshkhali.

Notably, for the last week, women in several areas in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal have been protesting, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and others, narrating how the women in the area have been sexually exploited for a long time. The protests led to violence in the area, after which heavy police force have been deployed in the area.

Several women from Sandeshkhali have come forward to narrate how the women in the area are being raped by Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the attack on the ED team, and other TMC workers and their aides. As per them, TMC workers regularly visit the area and pick out ‘beautiful women’ to exploit them. Some women said that they were taken to the party office in the night, and were released only after the men in the gang were ‘fully satisfied’.

It is notable here that the NCW has stated that the statement by one of their members was twisted by the media and the same twisted statement was used by the Bengal police and government to dismiss the charges brought by local women.