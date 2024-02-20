With some Muslims feeling unsafe in India, Pakistan should introduce its own version of CAA

Bharat Varsh was divided into two nations – partitioned in 1947. Though the storm of a division was brewing for a few years before this ‘jhatka’, no one- at least the people was not sure what would happen to them. Pakistan was created based on religion, though Indian leadership was clearly more accommodating towards all faiths. At that time, it was a free-for-all two-way flow and people had a choice. Either go to Pakistan or choose India. Most – yes most- Hindus chose to come to the Indian side and so did Sikhs and some other minorities too. Non-Muslim people who stayed back in Pakistan thought of staying back because at that time they thought of their Muslim friends as their own- ‘ikko log’ was the spirit that was to evaporate very soon.

Two nations would be sworn enemies soon. Some decided to stay back because they were reluctant to uproot and leave everything behind. Pakistan was going to be an Islamic state known from day one- but none of the Non-Muslims could ever imagine what was in store for them. The state and state of mind were more than chaotic, to say the least. I am sure it must have been a terrible dilemma to choose between the two options. In a way it was your destiny- pick of the lot!

Be that as it may, people took a call. No one knew how the two nations would progress in the future and what exactly was in store for them.

As Pakistan started moving forward- or backward is anyone’s guess- they started taking a very hard stand against the Non-Muslims. Be it Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, or Buddhists- they were systematically being targeted- converted or killed.

At the time of Independence Hindu population in Pakistan was 20.05% and by 1988 it had reduced to just 1.6% and today it is lower than that.’Kahhaan gaye saab log?’ is the moot question. Minorities were discriminated against blatantly by people as well as by the government. Many of them decided to cross over to India- illegally- and it was just to survive this step was taken- they must have cursed their parents or grandparents who took a call to choose Pakistan as their land.

It had been a big mistake and for no fault of theirs, they were getting hammered in Pakistan. It was also happening in all neighboring Muslim nations like Bangladesh and Afghanistan- more visible in Pakistan for sure.

The government of India came up with a law called – the CAA-Citizenship Amendment Act to facilitate these ‘crossovers’, all minorities, to get citizenship of India and absorb them as Indians honorably. Yes, certain guidelines and cut-off dates had to be put in place, which has been done. What a sigh of relief for those who were being hounded in their ‘chosen land’ to come to a nation that respects them and allows them to take up citizenship!

The reverse too must also happen

Some Muslims who chose to stay back in India at the time of partition are making a strong case for themselves today that they do not feel safe in India. However, this is far from true as we had Muslim presidents, Governors, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Police chiefs, Army commanders, secretaries to the government of India, Vice Chancellors et al.

Bollywood is full of Khans, Akhtars and Naseers, Azmis, Siddiqui, Warsi, Farhans and Hashmis, Jaffrey or Katrina, Mumtaaz, Zeenat, Tabu, Waheeda. A person as successful as Aamir Khan says he is not safe. I do not want to single him out. But there are many on TV debates too. Politically MOTIVATED OR LEFTIST MINDSET ONE IS NOT SURE OF – OR MAY BE BOTH. In any case, they are getting more than anyone else! The best part is they know it.

Change of guard in Pakistan

Elections have just finished in Pakistan- Whichever government comes, or grabs power, should take up a task in the very first meeting of the cabinet to start a ‘CAA-PAKISTAN’, or CAAPAK (they normally copy us) to accept all those Muslims in India who feel persecuted or discriminated or even feeling unsafe to be given ‘open-armed citizenship’ of Pakistan. A fast-track immigration or migration office must be created for them and guaranteed Pakistani citizenship within two weeks of applying. The pre-condition will be ‘loyalty to Pakistan’ and surrendering citizenship of India and the passport. I am sure India will not go to war with Pakistan on this ‘sensitive matter’.