Rajasthan illegal beef market: Nuh on high alert as link to Kishangarh Bas case emerges

On 20th February, Rajasthan police alerted Nuh police in Haryana about 20 active cow smugglers and 12 hotspots in the area around the district. The alert was issued on the sidelines of an illegal beef market busted by Rajasthan Police in the district Khairthal-Tijara on 18th February.

Reports suggest that the Rajasthan government has sent a letter to Haryana officials highlighting the information revealed during the interrogation of the suspects apprehended in an illegal beef market case. The suspects said there is a nexus of cow smugglers in Haryana villages, including Tapakan, Ghasera, Chahalka, Ghagas, Kansali, Mewli, Malaka, Cheela and Pachgaon.

Notably, the distance between district Khairtal-Tijara and district Nuh is around 350 KM. Nuh is known as a hub of cow smugglers. Speaking to Tribune, a senior officer of Nuh police said, “We already have a strict monitoring mechanism against cow smuggling and slaughter. We man the Aravalis hills through drones, so mandis are not held here anymore. A majority of offenders are from Rajasthan areas like Deeg and Alwar. We will go through all inputs and bring the accused to book.”

Illegal beef market in Rajasthan

On 18th February, Dainik Bhaskar published a report that an illegal beef market was running in the remote wilderness of Kundhagadhbara in Kishangarhbas. The region falls under Alwar and Khairthal-Tijara districts. The latter was formed in 2023. The administration is still under the Alwar district. According to media reports, about 600 cows were slaughtered every month in this Beef mandi.

Additionally, it was operating Home delivery of beef in over 50 villages through a WhatsApp group and was supplying beef to about 300 shops. As per reports, the entire concerned Police Station has been attached to the police line (line hazir), and 4 Policemen have been suspended so far in the Beef Mandi case. The administration has reportedly taken bulldozer action on the illegal beef market. The administration also initiated an anti-encroachment drive and cleared around 500 acres of land.

Head constable injured as cattle smugglers attack police in Nuh

In other news, on 19th February, a police team intercepted suspected cattle smugglers in Nuh. The cattle smugglers attacked the police team, and a head constable sustained injuries on his head, arms and legs. As per Nuh’s additional SP, Kuldeep Singh, he was rushed to a hospital, and his condition was stable. Nuh police arrested one suspect, Akram. However, the suspects, Mustakim and Nasim, managed to escape.

Reports suggest that the police got information about the truck illegally transporting cattle. They set up a checkpost near Ujina village. When the smugglers spotted the checkpost, they left the vehicle and fled in nearby fields. When the police reached the truck, a pickup van with two passengers tried to run over them. Akram, one of the persons in the truck, was apprehended while his associate fled the scene.

The police suggested that the smugglers were trying to smuggle cattle to Rajasthan via Nuh. Thirty cattle were rescued in the operation and moved to a cow shelter. A case has been registered under Sections 307, 332, and 186 of the IPC and relevant Sections of Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act.