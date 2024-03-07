More details are coming out about the accused in the blast inside Rameshwaram café in Bengaluru, Karnataka that took place on 1st March. The investigation of this blast is now with NIA. The NIA has announced a reward by releasing a photo of the suspected terrorist who carried out the blast.

NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants identity will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/F4kYophJFt — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 6, 2024

CCTV videos of the suspected terrorist have surfaced from a bus. It is learned that he came on a public bus to the cafe. The details of his face have also become clear, as the footage shows his face without a cap. The investigating agency has also found his cap from near a mosque.

The suspect who carried out the blast at the Rameswaram café got down from a public bus at 10:45 am. This bus stop is just 100 meters away from the café. He then roamed around and entered the café at 11:34 and left after 8 minutes. Meanwhile, he placed a bomb in the cafe.

After leaving the Rameswaram café, he went to a bus stop located one kilometre away and boarded the bus from there. According to a report by The Indian Express, the suspect also stopped near a Muslim religious centre on his way. Here he changed his clothes and also left his cap. The NIA has recovered this cap. This is believed to be a big clue in this case.

During his eight-minute stay, he placed a bag containing an explosive device near the hand-washing area of this café. It was an IED, with a timer attached. The explosion occurred about 1 hour after the suspect left (at 12:56 pm). 9 people were injured in this blast. The bomb comprised explosives and iron nut bolts designed to cause harm upon detonation. However, a mistake by this terrorist in its placement limited its impact, resulting in no casualties.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a poster featuring a suspected terrorist. In the image, the individual is depicted wearing a cap and carrying a bag over his shoulder. He is dressed in black pants and a grey shirt, with black shoes and a cream-coloured cap.

Additionally, the individual was wearing glasses. In the photo captured from inside the bus, he is seen without a cap, possibly wearing a t-shirt, although the image is blurred. The NIA has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for any information leading to the identification of this individual.

An explosion occurred on Friday (1st March) in the afternoon at Rameswaram Cafe situated in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, resulting in nine injuries. Subsequently, details regarding the cause of the blast emerged, prompting the NIA to launch an investigation into the incident. Since then, diligent efforts have been undertaken to ascertain the identity of the suspect involved.