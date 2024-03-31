Sunday, March 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsED seeks help from Apple to unlock Arvind Kejriwal’s iPhone as he refuses to...
News ReportsPoliticsTech
Updated:

ED seeks help from Apple to unlock Arvind Kejriwal’s iPhone as he refuses to give the access code, the Delhi CM is being interrogated 5 hours daily

Arvind Kejriwal told the ED that he has possessed this phone for approximately a year and no longer has the device he used during the drafting of the liquor policy in 2020-2021.

OpIndia Staff
7

Investigators from the Enforcement Directorate, who have been holding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody for more than a week, have reached out to Apple for assistance in accessing his iPhone. ED needs to access Kejriwal’s phone to retrieve data related to the Delhi excise scam, but the Delhi CM is refusing to give them the access code. AAP claims that ED will find AAP’s strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and therefore the agency can’t given access to the phone. As a result, ED will try to get access to Arvind Kejriwal’s mobile phone with the help of Apple.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam also called the Liquor Policy scam case. The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Enforcement Directorate has not obtained any electronic evidence against the Chief Minister from his personal computers or desktops. However, four mobile phones, including his own, were confiscated. During his arrest on March 21, approximately Rs 70,000 was discovered at his residence, which was left undisturbed. The Chief Minister had powered off his iPhone and had not divulged his password.

The report said that senior officials involved in the case revealed that during questioning, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that if the Enforcement Directorate were to access his phone data and conversations, they would gain insight into the AAP’s “election strategy” and pre-election alliances. The Enforcement Directorate has officially reached out to Apple, the phone manufacturer, in an attempt to gain access to the CM’s iPhone. However, they were informed that a password was required to retrieve any data.

However, Apple is known to protect the privacy of its customers, and have refused such requests by law enforcement agencies to unlock iPhones earlier. As per the company, when the phones are locked with advanced encryptions, even they can’t override it. Notably, most smartphones including iPhones are set to erase all data if there is a certain number of failed attempts to unlock the phone.

In the USA, the FBI wanted Apple to rewrite the software to include the ability to override password protection, but the company didn’t comply. In one well-known case, the FBI took the help of an Australian company to unlock the iPhone of Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the perpetrators of the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, after Apple declined to attempt to unlock the phone despite a court order.

Arvind Kejriwal told the ED that he has possessed this phone for approximately a year and no longer has the device he used during the drafting of the liquor policy in 2020-2021. Senior officials stated that the AAP convenor undergoes questioning for approximately five hours everyday. The ED intends to request a four-day extension of his remand. If unsuccessful, they plan to seek his judicial custody.

According to the report, the officer said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has registered the predicate offence in the case, may also ask for his custodial remand now or can be granted this even if the Chief Minister is in JC in Tihar Jail.”

Kejriwal reportedly informed the ED investigators questioning him that he refrained from responding to the summons before his arrest based on “legal advice.” According to the ED remand, Kejriwal stands accused of money laundering through the implementation of the new liquor policy and illicitly obtaining funds amounting to Rs 100 crore, with Rs 45 crore purportedly utilized for AAP’s 2021-22 election campaign in Goa. During his custody, Kejriwal has also been “confronted” with C Arvind, the former Personal Secretary to incarcerated Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The remand application alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had delivered the draft Group of Ministers report on the liquor policy at Kejriwal’s residence.

The officers also said that Arvind Kejriwal was “confronted’ with “one or two more” key individuals linked to the case but their names were not disclosed. So far Kejriwal has denied all the claims made by other witnesses in their statements. He has either rejected them as lies or said that he does not remember them.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Netizens school Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jawhar Sircar and others for alleging ‘disrespect’ of President, explain why PM Modi was sitting when Advani was awarded Bharat...

OpIndia Staff -

“Action will be taken against every corrupt person”: PM Modi says war against corruption will continue as opposition gathers in Delhi to protest Kejriwal’s...

OpIndia Staff -

I am here because the event head said we might get ₹300: Young man exposes Congress-led I.N.D.I. Alliance rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan

OpIndia Staff -

“Mukhtar Ansari was a mafia of conscience”: YouTuber Pragya Mishra sings paeans for convicted gangster since he had no rape case against him

OpIndia Staff -

From Al Qaeda confidante to ISI asset: Exposing Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, the ‘journalist’ meddling in India’s internal matters

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Andhra Pradesh: 17-year-old polytechnic student ends life after telling her family that she was facing sexual harassment, probe committee formed

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble mounts for Congress: IT department sends fresh notice for pending dues over Rs 1,745 crore for years 2014-15 to 2016-17, total outstanding now...

OpIndia Staff -

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna to former Deputy PM and BJP stalwart LK Advani at his residence

ANI -

Sita offers beef to Ravana, dances with him: Play insulting Hindu deities staged at Pondicherry University, ABVP launches protest

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Instagram ‘influencer’ Pradeep Dhaka performs stunts on flyover to make reels, burns police barricade, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com