On 4th March, Deputy Commissioner of Dumka, Jharkhand, handed over Rs 10 lakhs compensation to the husband of the Spanish woman who was gang-raped on the night of 1st March.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde said, “We did fast investigation and from the side of district administration, we are providing all the help to them (rape survivor and husband)…Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakhs…we will try for a speedy trial and conviction(of the accused).”

Husband of the rape survivor says, ” Thank you for the very fast investigation…”

However, Netizens expressed their dismay as handing over Rs 10 lakhs compensation was made a photo-op session. X user The Skin Doctor said, “As if the international shame brought about by the gangrape of a Spanish woman wasn’t enough, the Jharkhand govt decided to go a step further, offering a 10 lakh rupee compensation to the woman’s husband with a photo-op. Insensitive and embarrassing!”

X user the Placardguy wrote, “WTF is wrong with Indian Babus Giving money to compensate a r@pe survivor? And doing a photo op No wonder why we’re getting laughed at by foreigners, because instead of doing the job, these babus are more interested in photo ops.”

X user AndColorPockeT wrote, “Honey, wake up! Babudom has unleashed a fresh wave of embarrassment.”

X user JIX5A wrote, “This is absolutely outrageous and parading him for photos while giving 10 lakh rupees for his wife being raped.”

X user Saket71 said compensation could have been given without camera and with a press release. He said, “This protocol should be changed if there is a protocol. They aren’t handing out best vlogging award. Could’ve been done without Camera and with a press release.”

On the night of 1st March, a Brazilian woman was gang raped in Kurmahat of Hansdiha police station area in district Dumka of Jharkhand. Three people were detained and sent to custody after being presented in court.

As per reports, two tourists from Spain, a woman and her Spanish partner, who were on a bike ride to India, made a halt and were staying in a makeshift tent. At around 10 PM, approximately 7 to 8 local men arrived at the location and thrashed the couple before sexually assaulting the woman. The couple sustained injuries and was taken by the police to Saraiyahat Community Health Center for treatment.