Another Love Jihad case has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. In this case, the accused Talib Hasan pretended to be a Hindu man named Ankit and trapped a Dalit girl who was a widow. As per the reports, the accused had been raping the victim for over four years by threatening to leak her obscene photos and videos. It is alleged that he deceivingly intoxicated her and recorded her obscene videos while sexually assaulting her in an OYO room.

According to reports, the love jihad incident took place in the Crossing Republic police station area of Ghaziabad. The victim works as a security guard while the accused Talib Hasan works as a salesman in a medical company in Noida. The accused sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions and forced her to undergo abortions whenever he impregnated her. He also extorted Rs 2 lakh from the victim.

When the victim learned about his real identity, she lodged an FIR against the accused Talib Hasan, and his family members on 9th March. The Police have shared details about the incident from the official X handle of Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad.

In her complaint, the victim stated that in February 2020, she met Talib who introduced himself as Ankit. Talib, originally a resident of Moradabad, works as a medicine salesman in Noida. They soon developed a friendship which lasted for around 4-5 months. During this time, Talib maintained his false identity as Ankit and once proposed to the victim. But she rejected his proposal.

Later when Talib promised to marry her, the victim fell for it. On one occasion, the accused called her to an OYO room and despite her reservations, she went there. As per the allegations, he gave her intoxicants after which he raped her and videographed the incident without her knowledge.

According to the victim, the accused Talib Hasan raped her on multiple occasions by threatening to leak her obscene photos and videos. After being subjected to multiple sexual assaults, the accused got the victim pregnant in February 2021. The accused claimed that some compulsions were delaying their marriage and forced her to undergo an abortion on 14th March 2021.

Later, the victim started pressing him to tie the marital knot. According to reports, one day when the victim was travelling in an auto, Talib dragged her out of the vehicle and started physically assaulting her.

As per reports, the accused revealed to her that he is a Muslim and he was only using her while also hurling casteist abuses.

The accused reportedly said, “I wanted to have fun with you, which I did. I have no intention of marrying you. I am a Muslim and you are a Hindu. Anyway, Ch***ri, you are of a low caste. Who will marry a cha**ri like you? At least I won’t. Now I have no interest left in you. Go and die somewhere. I will marry a Muslim girl of my choice. We Muslims are only interested in girls like you to have fun, not for marriage.” He also brutally assaulted her.

When the girl went on to complain about him to his family members, they also hurled casteist abuses at her.

While abusing the victim, Talib’s family members said, “Cha**ri, this dream of yours will never be fulfilled. A non-Muslim girl cannot come into our house. Whatever Talib did to you is not considered bad in our religion. It is considered our fashion to indulge in debauchery with Hindu girls.”

According to reports, before these incidents, Talib had already forced the victim to undergo abortion 3-4 times. He had also extorted approximately Rs 2 lakh from her through blackmail.

In her complaint, the victim has also named Talib Hasan along with his mother Noorjahan, his sisters Gulfsha, Mumtaz, and Gulshan, his brothers-in-law Dilshad and Rashid, brother Aneesh and sister-in-law Sabina. All of them are accused of hurling casteist abuses and harassing the victim. Police have registered an FIR against all the accused under sections 328, 376, 313, 406, 423, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. OpIndia has accessed the FIR copy.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested the accused Talib Hasan and an investigation into this love jihad case is ongoing.