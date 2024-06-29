A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Proteas have once again left heartbroken, yet to win an ICC title. Meanwhile, India has ended its 11-year long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013. India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

In the run chase of 177 runs, South Africa was off to a poor start as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh struck early. While Bumrah cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for four runs, Arshdeep got skipper Aiden Markram got caught behind by Rishabh Pant for four runs as well. SA was 12/2 in 2.3 overs.

Following these two early hiccups, Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock started punishing Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

At the end of six overs, SA was 42/2, with de Kock (20*) and Stubbs (12*) unbeaten.

With a well-placed boundary against Kuldeep, SA reached the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs.

This counter-attacking partnership between Stubbs and de Kock ended with Axar getting the best of his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Stubbs for 31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six. Proteas was 70/3 in 8.5 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Proteas was 81/3, with de Kock (30*) and Klaasen (8*) unbeaten. Till now, Proteas was doing really fine with the run-rate, scoring a boundary or six in each over at least, mainly targeting Indian spinners.

With a huge six by Klaasen on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery over extra cover, Proteas reached the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

After an onslaught on spinners, Arshdeep’s pace ended the budding partnership between Klaasen and De Kock, dismissing de Kock as he looked to target the leg side with a pull shot following a boundary. Skipper Rohit Sharma got his catch for 39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six. SA was 106/4 in 12.3 overs.

Miller eased the pressure with a four and six against Kuldeep, ending the bowlers’ spell at 0/45 in four overs. Proteas was 123/4 in 14 overs, needing 54 in the final six overs.

Axar was demolished in the 15th over, being smashed for two fours and two sixes by Klaasen. At the end of this over, SA needed 30 in 30 balls.

Klaasen reached his 50 in just 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes. SA reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Pandya came and delivered for India the crucial wicket of Klaasen for 52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes. He was caught behind by Pant. SA was 151/5 in 16.1 overs.

Marco Jansen and Miller were the next pair to continue the chase. Pandya’s over though, gave a brief breather to India with no boundary, leaving them with 22 runs to defend in the final three overs.

Jansen was cleaned up by Bumrah for just two runs, and SA was 156/6 in 17.4 overs, left with 21 runs to get in 14 balls. Bumrah’s over gave away just two runs, leaving Proteas with 20 runs to get it final 12 balls.

Arshdeep came to deliver the penultimate over and gave just four runs. Proteas needed 16 runs in the final six balls.

Hardik came to deliver the final over, getting the big wicket of Miler for 21 runs in 16 balls, with a four and six. Suryakumar Yadav took a fine catch near the boundary. Proteas was 161/7 in 19.1 overs, needing 16 runs in five balls. On the next ball, Rishabh dropped a catch, giving SA a boundary and leaving them with 12 runs in four balls. Singles came in the next two balls, leaving SA with 10 runs in two balls.

The next ball was a wide, leaving SA with nine to get in two balls. Rabada was dismissed, giving Hardik his third wicket and caught by Suryakumar. SA was 168/8 in 19.5 overs.

SA ended at 169/8, with Anrich Nortje (1*) and Keshav Maharaj (2*) unbeaten.

Pandya (3/20) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Bumrah (2/18) and Arshdeep (2/20) also did fine with the ball. Axar also took a wicket.

Earlier, Axar Patel’s blistering 47 and Virat Kohli’s astonishing 76 extricated India from an uncertain position to help the ‘Men in Blue’ post 176/7 against South Africa in the final clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

The duo of Axar and Kohli helped India overcome a wobbly start after being reduced to 34/3 in the powerplay on a pitch that’s on the slower side, while Shivam Dube played a lovely cameo of 27 runs off 16 balls. Meanwhile, India also posted the highest T20 World Cup total in the final’s first innings.

In terms of bowling, Keshav Maharaj was the best bowler for SA, picking up 2/23 in his 3 overs while Nortje picked up 2/26 as well.

Virat Kohli ensured a strong start for India by running an onslaught in the opening over, hammering Marco Jansen for two-back-to-back boundaries and gathering 15 runs in the first over.

Rohit Sharma started off Keshav Maharaj’s over in a strong manner, however, India’s super start was dented as the captain was caught while playing a sweep for 9 runs. In the same over, Maharaj piled on India’s troubles by dismissing Rishabh Pant for a duck.

Maharaj looped up the delivery nicely on a fullish length and Pant took it to execute the sweep which ended up getting a top edge to the wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, who grabbed it successfully.

India lost a massive wicket as Suryakumar Yadav tried to pull a mistimed shot which was caught by Heinrich Klaasen, who ran in from the deep square leg and picked up a good catch by covering a decent amount of ground.

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli kept India steady after three quick wickets in the powerplay. Axar took the aggressive approach a couple of times, hitting one boundary and two sixes.

Kohli and Axar formed a vital partnership of 72 for the fourth wicket, but it was ended by a combination of poor running and exceptional fielding. De Kock picked up a gentle tap from Kohli and promptly threw it at the non-striker’s end, where Axar was well out of his ground.

Coach Rahul Dravid’s gamble to send No.5 Axar paid off as the all-rounder played a superb knock of 47 runs off just 31 balls, playing a main aggressor’s knock in the partnership with Kohli as India rebuilt after three quick wickets in the powerplay.

With a six through the long on and then a boundary off a short ball against Rabada, Kohli slammed his first fifty of the tournament.

The man for the big occasion, Kohli, went on to play a composed knock till the penultimate over. After lifting his bat for his half-century in 48 deliveries, Kohli started to accelerate in the final three overs. He set the tone in the 18th over, by scoring a towering six on the first ball off Kagiso Rabada.

A quick double on the next delivery was followed by a classic pull shot to find the fence for four. He smoked the ball into the stand for a six and effortlessly found the fence for a four before walking back to the dugout with a score of 76(59) in the next over.

Nortje closed the innings out with a wicket but India managed to score 42 runs off the last 3 overs to end up with 176/7 on the board.

Brief score: India 176/7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2-23) defeat South Africa: 169/8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39, Hardik Pandya 3/20).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)