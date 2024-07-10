A case of Love Jihad has come to light from the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused identified as Imran trapped a Hindu girl in his love affair by posing as Aman. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the girl for more than four years and recently impregnated her. When the girl asked him to marry her, the accused revealed his real identity and started forcing her to convert and do Nikah. When she refused, he brutally assaulted her and threatened to kill her along with her fetus. Following his arrest, the Police investigation revealed that Imran was in contact with more than 35 girls through social media. It is alleged that he made many girls his victims.

Kanpur, UP: Mohd Imran, posing as Aman Kumar, befriended a Hindu girl in 2019 and soon they entered into a relationship.



He made physical relations with her on the promise of marriage, and she soon became pregnant.



According to reports, the incident took place in the Colonelganj police station area of Kanpur city. On Monday (8th July), the victim lodged a complaint at the Colonelganj police station.

In her complaint, the victim stated that in 2019, she received a friend request from an Instagram ID of a person named Aman. The accused Imran had created the Instagram ID. On his handle, he used to share pictures in luxury cars and hotels. Soon, they shared each other’s mobile numbers and developed a friendship.

According to the victim, four years ago, when Imran (posing as Aman) came to meet her for the first time he had a tilak on his forehead. He was wearing a Saffron Kurta and had Kalawa in his hand. He also took the victim to the temple for darshan.

It is alleged that he sexually exploited the victim for more than 4 years on the pretext of marriage and raped the victim in hotels and at the residence of his relatives. He used to pacify the victim’s resistance by promising to marry her. He recently impregnated the victim who is two months pregnant. When she started asking the accused to marry her, he immediately refused.

According to the victim, the accused then revealed his real identity and stated that he was not a Hindu but rather a Muslim. He also told her that his real name is Imran. He then asked the victim to convert to marry him. When she protested against the betrayal, Imran brutally assaulted her and threatened to kill her and her baby.

Imran told the victim, “I will not marry you. Run away, you b**ch, else I will kill the baby inside your womb.”

She then narrated everything to her family members and filed a Police complaint. In her complaint, the victim described Imran as a fraud and demanded strict action against the accused.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused Imran on charges of rape, assault, threatening to kill and under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act-2021. OpIndia has the FIR copy.

Additionally, after arresting the accused Imran, the Police produced him before the court on Wednesday from where he was sent to jail.

The Police also seized his mobile phone. During the investigation, Police found out that the accused was in contact with more than 35 girls on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms. He had taken their numbers and had been conversing and flirting with them. He has preyed on many girls and made them his victims in a similar manner. The Police have contacted other girls asking them to lodge a complaint so that strict action can be taken against the accused.