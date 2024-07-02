‘TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed’: Cooch Behar victim says she doesn’t trust Mamata Banerjee and police

A Muslim woman who was mercilessly thrashed in Bengal’s Cooch Behar said she was stripped and beaten up by those belonging to the Trinamool Congress. The woman also said she distrusts Mamata Banerjee and the police.

“TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed. I don’t trust Mamata Banerjee and the police. I am associated with the BJP,” the assault victim was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Siliguri, Darjeeling (West Bengal): Cooch Behar assault victim says, "TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed. I don't trust Mamata Banerjee and the Police. I am associated with the BJP."



"I am confident," she says when asked how confident she is of getting… pic.twitter.com/XSgpqpndEw — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

On Thursday (27th June), the Muslim woman was stripped, dragged for 1 km by her hair and thrashed for over an hour by goons for supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The incident occurred in Ruidanga village in Matha Bhanga-II block in Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital.

As per reports, a group of TMC goons attacked the woman for being a worker of the Opposition BJP in the State. The victim’s father has now filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police complaint, the local TMC cadre has prevented the woman from stepping out of her house since the Lok Sabha elections were announced on 4th June 2024.

The victim was attacked on Thursday when she was en route home from a nearby park. A group of TMC goons attacked her, stripped her and then dumped her clothes in a river.

They have also threatened to break her house if she dared to step out again. The Cooch Behar police have so far detained 4 people, including the primary accused Shafiqul, in connection to the case.