Tuesday, July 2, 2024
HomeNews Reports'TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed': Cooch Behar victim says...
News Reports
Updated:

‘TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed’: Cooch Behar victim says she doesn’t trust Mamata Banerjee and police

As per reports, a group of TMC goons attacked the woman for being a worker of the Opposition BJP in the State. The victim’s father has now filed a complaint with the police.

OpIndia Staff
Cooch Behar assault victim
Cooch Behar assault victim says she distrusts Mamata Banerjee and police
5

A Muslim woman who was mercilessly thrashed in Bengal’s Cooch Behar said she was stripped and beaten up by those belonging to the Trinamool Congress. The woman also said she distrusts Mamata Banerjee and the police.

“TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed. I don’t trust Mamata Banerjee and the police. I am associated with the BJP,” the assault victim was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Thursday (27th June), the Muslim woman was stripped, dragged for 1 km by her hair and thrashed for over an hour by goons for supporting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The incident occurred in Ruidanga village in Matha Bhanga-II block in  Coochbehar district of West Bengal. The victim is undergoing treatment at the Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College & Hospital.

As per reports, a group of TMC goons attacked the woman for being a worker of the Opposition BJP in the State. The victim’s father has now filed a complaint with the police.

According to the police complaint, the local TMC cadre has prevented the woman from stepping out of her house since the Lok Sabha elections were announced on 4th June 2024. 

The victim was attacked on Thursday when she was en route home from a nearby park. A group of TMC goons attacked her, stripped her and then dumped her clothes in a river.

They have also threatened to break her house if she dared to step out again. The  Cooch Behar police have so far detained 4 people, including the primary accused Shafiqul, in connection to the case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Nudity and perversity litter streets of San Francisco and Toronto during LGBTQ Pride Parade: Onslaught of the degenerates and how it affects children

Shraddha Pandey -

Blame game starts between Hindenburg and Kotak Bank: After short-seller claims Kotak created and oversaw fund to bet against Adani, Kotak denies claims

OpIndia Staff -

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government adamant about shutting down Delhi Commission for Women, shut down 181 women helpline: Swati Maliwal

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Dead body of 9-year-old child missing from madrassa found in a well in Fatehpur, Maulvi detained for interrogation

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Muhammed H. sentenced to 101 years of jail for sexually assaulting his minor daughter; he used to tell her, “All fathers do this...

OpIndia Staff -

Rs 25 Lakh contract for murder, weapons from Pakistan: Chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi filed in Salman Khan firing case

OpIndia Staff -

As BNS gets implemented, here are some important changes: From stricter punishment for sexual offences to strict timeline for case resolution

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Gurfan stabs 17-year-old Tamannah to death for ‘avoiding him’, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rs 1733 crores has been paid’: CM Yogi fact checks Rahul Gandhi’s lies on Ayodhya development works, calls Congress Party a bundle of lies

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Student finds changes in PCS (J) Mains-2022 exam copies, says handwriting changed, answer sheet torn; action against 5, 3 suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com