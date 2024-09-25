The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Wednesday, 25th September, stated that the incidents of Love Jihad, Spit Jihad, and Land Jihad were fake and that the news mediums and the social media platforms were attempting to spread such fake incidents at a massive level. She also claimed that the minority community in India was surviving in fear and that its members felt unsafe.

“Newspapers, TV, and social media are filled with fake news of love jihad, land jihad, spit jihad Demolition of mosques and tombs in broad daylight, sometimes illegally or sometimes legally Feeling unsafe on bus, train, road, and even in your own home Do you have any idea of ​​the endless physical and mental violence on Muslims in India?” she said on X in a random post.

It is important to note that Sherwani has been habitual in peddling the misleading narrative which believes that the incidents of Love Jihad and Spit Jihad are fake. Many even today consider love jihad a hoax, but several cases continue to be reported almost daily in which Islamist men deliberately trap Hindu women in a love affair and then force them to convert to their religion.

The Islamist men target the Hindu women using fake Hindu identities. Then they sexually assault, and torture them before forcing them to convert their religion to Islam. When the Indian government imposed a ban on the terrorist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), several incriminating documents were recovered from the PFI hideouts. In one of the documents, it was mentioned that Muslim men would be offered hefty money, a fancy home, and all the required support for trapping Hindu women in a ‘love affair’ and then converting them to Islam.

OpIndia has in the past few years reported several such cases from various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. The lives of Hindu women are ruined due to these deliberate trappings, so much so that sometimes they even have to face brutal deaths.

Love Jihad cases in last few days

In one of the recent cases reported on 21st September, the body of a 26-year-old woman named Mahalakshmi was found chopped into around thirty-two pieces and kept inside a fridge of an apartment in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval. Her estranged husband, Hemant Das, later unveiled that his wife had an extramarital affair, and he believed her lover Ashraf was responsible for the heinous murder.

Shocking Revelation in Bengaluru Murder Case: A woman's Body was found chopped in 32 Pieces, Stored in Fridge.



As per @IndiaToday report, victim has been identified as Mahalaxmi. Her husband has alleged that she was involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Ashraf. pic.twitter.com/sfRpLpp8Ix — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 23, 2024

According to Hemant Das, the deceased was in a relationship with Ashraf from Uttarakhand and worked at a salon in Nelamangala. He is suspected of his role in the crime. He also mentioned that several months ago, Mahalakshmi had gone to the Seshadripuram police station and submitted a blackmail complaint against Ashraf.

On 22 September, it was revealed that a man named Fahad Hussain trapped a woman after concealing his identity and pretending to be Deepak in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the girl came to know that his real name is Fahad Hussain. Forced by the circumstances, she embraced Islam and did Nikah with him, all in the name of love. However, Fahad started to force her into prostitution after the marriage. When Fahad married another woman, she protested, and he assaulted her and even tried to kill her. The woman has filed a case against Fahad and her brother

On 23rd September, a man named Fahad Hussain trapped a woman after concealing his identity and later turned her life into a living hell in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The accused introduced himself as Deepak to the girl and forced her to be in a relationship with her. The girl then was made to embrace Islam before performing Nikah, all in the name of love. However post marriage, Fahad forced her into prostitution.

On 25th September, a Hindu woman filed a complaint in Chhattisgarh saying that one Riyaz, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, befriended her on social media pretending to be Gulshan Manhas, a Hindu. A few months later, the accused married her in a temple as per Hindu customs, but after she had a child with him, he began pressuring her to convert to Islam. He assaulted and threatened her to death when she refused to accede to his demands.

On 22nd September, 32-year-old Mohammad Ziarul from Bihar changed his name to Shankar Yadav to marry a Hindu girl. He hid his identity from the girl and also forced her to convert to Islam. However, the woman learned the truth and complained about the man to the police leading to his arrest. As reported earlier, this was Ziarul’s seventh such marriage.

In a shocking case, a man identified as Mohammad Shehbaz arrested for theft in a train was found to have trapped multiple woman by pretending to be ‘Major Harshit Chaudhary’. After he was caught stealing a bag from Vande Bharat express, his fake ID proof with the name Major Harshit Chaudhary was found, and this led to the revelation of his true identity and his involvement in love jihad cases. During his interrogation, he got a call from his wife, and the police told her that he is actually a Muslim, not Hindu. The woman then filed a complaint against him. It was also found that he was in touch with 24 women through matrimonial sites using his fake identity.

On 16 September, it was revealed that Mohammad Azam Zaidi trapped a Hindu woman by posing as a Hindu and started harassing her after marriage. After a complaint was filed, he authorities registered a case and arrested the accused on 15th September.

Land Jihad

Last week, it was revealed that the Delhi Waqf Board has been laying claim to Hindu temples, DDA offices, DTC bus depots and even MCD garbage dumps as its properties. As per reports, more than 200 properties in Delhi under the control of two different central government agencies had been declared as Waqf properties. This was revealed by Urban Affairs and Road Transport secretaries and Railway Board chairman along with other ministry officials in presentations to the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Similarly, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made a presentation before the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, where it supported the amendment citing its ongoing tussle with Waqf Boards around India over 120 historical monuments. the Archaeological Survey of India gave a detailed presentation in the JPC meeting on issues related to Waqf in protected monuments and sites and explained the problems they are facing with so many historical monuments. They also discussed why the Waqf Board Amendment Bill is necessary.

In Assam earlier this month, a Muslim mob attacked police during the demolition of illegal encroachments in tribal block and belt areas near Guwahati, injuring several cops including a magistrate. In the resultant firing by police, two attackers were killed and some others were injured. It was revealed that encroachers have own land in neighbouring districts, but they had started to settle in the tribal areas in Sonapur area. After locals complained about the same, the administration served them eviction notice. But when they ignored the notices, an eviction drive was launched.

On 21 September, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelled a to demolish the alleged illegal section of a mosque in Dharavi, after huge numbers of locals gathered on the streets. The local Muslims prevented the administration team from reaching the mosque by blocking the road, and damaged some vehicles. After the trustees of the mosque agreed to remove the illegal construction on encroached public land, the BMC decided to cancel the demolition.

Spit Jihad

On September 13th, the Loni Border police station arrested a 29-year-old juice salesman on charges of putting urine in juice, and his minor companion (15) was also detained. According to ACP Bhaskar Verma, the arrest was conducted in response to a public complaint. People had complained that Aamir, the juice salesman, was offering customers fruit juice mixed with human pee. Verma stated that when police arrived at the scene and inspected his juice cart, they discovered a plastic can full of urine. According to him, the police interrogated Aamir about this, but he couldn’t provide a satisfactory answer.

On 7 September 2024, Yamin’s son Chand was seen spitting on the rotis being cooked at a dhaba in Noida. After the video went viral, police filed a case and arrested Chand. In the video recorded at A-One Dhaba in Rabupura market, Chand was seen spitting on rotis while making them. He was seen spitting on not just one but several different rotis.

Following this, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also instructed the launch of a statewide campaign to inspect all such eateries and carry out police verification of their employees. As per official sources, the chief minister’s directives were issued during a high-level meeting with senior officials. The chief minister stated that, if necessary, regulations should be revised to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

Adityanath mentioned that reports of human waste and other substances allegedly mixed into food products and juices have emerged from various parts of the country. He described these incidents as ‘repulsive.’ “The names of the owners, managers, and others working there must be prominently displayed at every dhaba, restaurant, and eatery…police verification of all the persons working there must be conducted,” Adityanath said.

He also instructed that CCTVs be installed not only in customer seating areas but throughout other parts of the restaurant.

These are just a few instances of love jihad, land jihad and spit jihad that emerged in the last couple of weeks. Many such incidents go unreported, and some are while reported by local media, they do not reach national media.

Similar comments made by far-leftist propagandist Alishan Jafri

Notably, this is not the first time that such comments have been passed by a leftist terming the cases of love jihad or spit jihad as fake. A week ago, on 17th September, Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair and ‘Journalist’ Alishan Jafri attempted to downplay multiple incidents of love jihad and land jihad as they claimed that these incidents are deliberately given attention by a mob who allegedly doesn’t want the Muslim community to stay in the country. Zubair shared the video of Jafri in which the latter said that incidents of love jihad and land jihad were false narratives.

“First, a false narrative like ‘love jihad, land jihad, and spit jihad’ is started in a small circle, then a campaign is run and later it is converted into a law,” Jafri said while addressing an unknown gathering. He also said that the mob allegedly hating Muslims was also targeting their businesses by spreading a ‘false narrative’ that Muslims spit on the food they sell.

First, a false narrative like 'love jihad, land jihad and spit jihad' is started in a small circle, Then a campaign is run on social media and media and later it might get converted into a law or a policy: @alishan_jafri pic.twitter.com/hTmu56G98q — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 17, 2024

Jafri during his address gave an example of the state of Uttar Pradesh where recently, the Yogi government had asked all the traders to display their names on the shops along with the shop names amid the Kawar yatra. “This was a part of the huge campaign. How would people judge whether the food was pure or impure just by knowing anyone’s name?” Jafri sarcastically indicated in the 11-minute-long video.

He further added that concerted efforts were being made at the organizational and state levels to maintain the communal disharmony within the country. He also called out PM Modi for allegedly making comments against the Muslim community during the elections. “Such statements get converted into a larger narrative against a particular community further provoking hate,” he added.

Obviously, Jafri conveniently left out mentioning that Kawariyas often are sticklers for the type of food they can consume while being on a religious pilgrimage and the growing incidents of Muslim stall owners adulterating the food they served, most notably the Ghaziabad case where Aamir Khan, owner of Khushi Juice Centre, was caught mixing urine with juice he served to his customers.

Conclusion

Leftist Islamists such as Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Mohammed Zubair, Alishan Jafri, and others have dismissed similar occurrences as part of a huge hoax narrative. They have selectively embraced the habit of downplaying events against Hindus, arguing that they pose a threat to India’s minority communities. Aside from rejecting Love Jihad and Land Jihad, leftist Islamists have downplayed the Genocide against Hindus that occurred in Kashmir and Kerala.

The Islamists as mentioned in the incriminating PFI document also mentioned that the extremists want the rule of Islam in the country by the year 2047 when India would complete its 100 years of independence. Moreover, such Islamists who look up to the rule of Islam by 2047 are provided funds from several Islamic countries to propagate the narrative against the majority community in India. Is it the right time to see who is posing a threat to the country’s independence, is it the majority or the minority?