On 9th September, Apple launched its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. In a delightful surprise for Indian customers, the price tag for the latest models is considerably lower in India, while the usual pricing strategy in the international market has remained unchanged. The iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB) will be available for Indian customers at Rs 1,19,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB) will be available at Rs 1,44,900. This is a substantial drop compared to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro prices. As the price drop is exclusive to India, it seems that Apple is looking at expanding its market share in the Android-dominated country.

Enhanced features and India’s role in global launch

There are several features that have excited iPhone fans. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch display for iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, and the bezels have been thinned for a more immersive experience. Camera advancements have always been a stronghold of Apple. The new models come with a 48MP fusion camera, a 5x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera, which will be a plus for macro photography lovers. Additionally, the phone comes with a dedicated camera button, which will allow users to have better control over their photography skills.

The phone is powered by the A18 Bionic Pro chip with a 3nm architecture. Apple has assured that the new models come with faster performance and enhanced AI capabilities, which include smarter Siri responses and deeper integration with AI tools like ChatGPT.

Made-in-India models to reach global shelves

With the launch of Apple’s new iPhone models, India has made a significant achievement as the iPhone 16 series, including the Pro and Pro Max models, will be made in India. Foxconn has already commenced the production of the iPhone 16 series in India, and the devices will be exported to multiple cities worldwide. The information was shared by former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on X. In his post, he wrote, “Indias electronics Industry has travelled a long distance in last 10 years – thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji’s focus on policies for #MakeInIndia. Investments into Mega factories, Lakhs of jobs and now serving global customers and markets. Made in India iPhone 16 to be revealed later tonight. Will be available worldwide soon after launch.”

Indias electronics Industry has travelled a long distance in ladt 10 years – thanks to PM @narendramodi ji's focus on policies for #MakeInIndia.



Investments into Mega factories, Lakhs of jobs and now serving global customers and markets 💪🏻💪🏻🇮🇳



Made in India iPhone 16 to be… pic.twitter.com/hUWKccqzno — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) September 9, 2024

This is the first time Apple will ship its high-end Pro models from India to global markets. It has highlighted the growing importance of India’s manufacturing sector in the technology sector. Furthermore, it also highlights the importance of diversification for Apple, which is trying to move a major chunk of its manufacturing base out of China in the coming years. As per reports, Apple has aimed to shift 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025, which will reduce its dependency on China.

India currently contributes to 14% of Apple’s global production via its contract manufacturers, including Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron, which is now owned by Tata Group. In FY 23-24, iPhone production in India hit Rs 1.20 lakh crores, and the export value was Rs 85,000 crores.