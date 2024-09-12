Thursday, September 12, 2024
Lucknow: Muslim mob attack Ganesh Puja pandal amid “Allah Hu Akbar” slogans, pelt stones and threaten to kill Hindu family, 2 minors detained

A woman was performing aarti with some girls in the pandal at around 7:30 pm when a group of aggressive young Muslim men reached there. They attempted to damage the idol and threw stones at the pandal due to which the urn kept near the deity broke.

On 10th September, Muslim extremists pelted stones at a Ganesh Puja pandal in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and broke the urn (kalash) kept near the idol amid slogans of “Allah Hu Akbar.” Afterwards, Hindu organizations protested at the police station and demanded action. The authorities have registered a case and arrested two suspected minors. The case pertains to the Chinhat police station area of ​​​​Lucknow. A day earlier, Kiran Chaurasia, who lives near the mosque in Ganga Vihar Colony registered a complaint which stated that like every year she had installed the idol of Lord Ganesh at her home on 7th September per religious traditions.

However, a Muslim mob including minors and youths of twenty to twenty-five people started harassing her from the very next day. According to her, she performs aarti every day between 7 and 7:30 in the evening. Notably, the perpetrators started passing in front of the pandal during the aarti and raised “Allah hu Akbar” along with many other provocative slogans. People in the crowd also threatened the Hindus who were performing aarti and also tried to disrupt the sacred rituals.

The complaint further unveiled that she was performing aarti with some girls in the pandal at around 7:30 pm when a group of aggressive young Muslim men reached there. They attempted to damage the idol and threw stones at the pandal due to which the urn present near the deity broke. The incident led to unrest in the area as the culprits created a ruckus and threatened to kill the Hindu family if they performed the puja again.

Afterwards, the victim went to the police station and complained that her religious feelings had been offended. Hindu devotees and representatives of Hindu organisations arrived at the police station as soon as word of the occurrence spread. All the senior officers rushed to the spot with the police force and took stock of the situation, as soon they learned about the matter. The authorities have identified the accused and initiated action to arrest them.

Cops have also been deployed near the pandal. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Singh, investigation of the case and other necessary legal action is underway per the relevant sections of the law. He added that the situation is currently under control.

OpIndia has a copy of the complaint in which the victim has demanded strict action against the accused.

