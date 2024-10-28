Monday, October 28, 2024
Sharad Pawar created split in family, politics should not be brought to such a low level: Ajit Pawar’s emotional outburst in Baramati

Ajit Pawar exuded confidence of winning the election and said that the no continuing scheme would be shut, as it is for the benefit of people.

ANI
After filing the nomination on Monday from Baramati assembly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar got emotional while addressing a rally. Pawar alleged that the NCP patron Sharad Pawar had created a split in the family and fielded a candidate against him.

“I previously admitted to making a mistake, but it seems like others are now making errors too. My family and I had agreed to file the form in Baramati first, but that didn’t happen. Despite the challenges, we managed to improve the situation. My mother has been very supportive, and she even advised that they should not nominate anyone against Ajit Pawar. However, I was told that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) instructed someone to file a nomination against me…. Saheb created the split within the family. … I just want to say that politics should not be brought to such a low level, because it took the generations to be united and it doesn’t take a single moment to break the family..,” he said.

He further said that Baramati had seen significant development yet people had the right to question him on the subject.

“Some people questions development work done in Baramati, this doesn’t mean development by making roads and even building schools does not mean development. I need to understand what is development what should be done so that we can say this development, … I understand you have a right to speak ……but, what you talk it is not understandable…” he said.

Ajit Pawar exuded confidence of winning the election and said that the no continuing scheme would be shut, as it is for the benefit of people.

“Mahayuti will come back in power. We all know that by November 23 afternoon. this government will come back in power … because we have to keep promises of farmers, ‘Ladli scheme’ would continue for next five years …if they (opposition)come in power they shut it…we are people of works but they are not like that …. I don’t want to say anything on democracy everyone has right to contest on election…After filling my nomination i am sure that people of Baramati will give me vote in huge number …today while holding road show, I saw lot of enthusiasm and excitement of the people to support me. I want to tell you all that please keep this enthusiasm till voting day …,” he said.

Ajit Pawar is fielded against his nephew and Sharad Pawar’s grandson Yugendra Pawar, having lost the lok Sabha seat to his sister Supriya Sule the Maharashtra Deputy CM will be keen to prove his might in Baramati. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

