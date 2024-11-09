Diwali, or Deepavali, is the festival of lights marking the glorious return of Bhagwan Ram from a 14-year-long “Vanvaas” (exile) and also Ganesh-Lakshmi pooja as a central ritual. While Bhagwan Ram, Maa Sita and Lakshman’s return to Ayodhya on Amavasya of Kartik month signifies the triumph of good or evil and the auspicious arrival of Bhagwan Ganesh and Maa Lakshmi signifies the balance between wealth and wisdom, the Hindu festival has been targeted by the evil in a new form—Islamists. As has been the case with Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Durga Visarjan, Ganesh Visarjan and other Hindu festivals, the Islamists display their absolute intolerance towards Hindus and the celebration of their festivals on Diwali also.

In this article, we will discuss 24 incidents from the year 2024 to 2005, wherein Hindus celebrating Diwali were attacked by Islamists using trivial excuses or in a blatant demonstration of their hate for the Kafirs.

Attacks on Diwali celebrations in 2024

On the 1st of November, a day after Diwali, a dispute broke out between two neighbours belonging to the Hindus and Muslims over bursting firecrackers. The dispute sparked off in the Chhatripura area of Indore, where some children were setting off firecrackers in the afternoon. The Muslim youths identified as Salman, Sanu and Javed grew angry and damaged parked vehicles along the road, smashing the car windows. The accused trio also attacked the women. Hindu Jagran Manch leader Sumita Hardia said that even during the Ganeshotsav, communal tensions had peaked in this area adding that over the recent years, several Muslim families have bought houses in Chhatripura and often cause trouble.

On the occasion of Diwali (31st October), in Faridabad, Haryana, a Hindu family was reportedly attacked by Muslims over the use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The incident occurred in the Anandpur locality, where family members, including children and women, were allegedly assaulted by a Muslim mob led by two men, Raj and Ashiq. They also molested the daughter of the family, tore her clothes, and tried to sexually assault her. As a result, the victim’s family has decided to leave the area, offering to sell their house.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, “786” which has significance in Islam, was scribbled on the wall of a temple dedicated to Maa Gama Devi in Gotha Khandua under the Aonla police station area. People started protesting calling it a conspiracy to spread unrest during Deepawali. Demands were made to the police to identify the culprits and take action. In another incident in the same district, a Muslim mob pelted stones at the house of a Hindu youth who was bursting crackers on Diwali. The victim Sachin filed a police complaint about this incident on 31st October. In the complaint, Sachin said that he was bursting crackers on Diwali. Then Nasir, Imran Ansari and Anas, who live in his neighbourhood, stopped him from bursting crackers and thrashed him before threatening to burn him and the houses of Hindus bursting crackers.

In Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, tensions have arisen between two communities over Diwali celebrations. The conflict occurred outside Panchanand Society in Taloja Sector 9, where members of the Muslim community objected to lighting decorations for the Diwali festival in public areas and on the streets surrounding the building. Hindu women were threatened and abused. In the video of the incident, a group of men could be seen menacing women to illuminate society with lights on the occasion of Diwali, a preeminent Hindu festival that commemorates the homecoming of Lord Ram after 14 years of exile. “Lights won’t be put up in the society. I will see to it that no lights are installed here,” a man in the video threatens women. Shortly later, members of his community join him and oppose the lighting decorations for Diwali.

On the 27th of October, communal tensions erupted in the Mira Bhayandar region of Mumbai as a group of persons allegedly belonging to the specific community attacked Hindus for bursting firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali. The accused persons allegedly attacked around 10-12 Hindus with sharp weapons resulting in serious injuries. In a video obtained by OpIndia, one of the victims narrated the entire incident and claimed that the attackers belonged to the Muslim community. The victim said that the Muslims attacked using sharp weapons as they saw Hindus bursting firecrackers and celebrating Diwali.

In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, a person was stabbed and several others attacked by some people belonging to the Muslim community on 24th October for bursting firecrackers ahead of Diwali. The victims including a BJP leader and his nephew, were attacked and stabbed with knives by a violent mob in the Bhimganj police station area. Devendra Hada, the husband of Councillor Manju Devi, who runs a tea stall near Bhimganj police station, said that he along with some youths were bursting firecrackers outside his shop. At that time, around 30-40 people from the Muslim community arrived at the spot and objected to bursting firecrackers and one youth took out a knife and attacked Devendra Hada, stabbing him in the stomach. When others from the Hindu side tried to intervene, they were attacked, including Hada’s nephew. The Muslim mob also vandalised the shop, pelted stones, and torched three vehicles parked nearby sparking clashes. Eventually, the police arrived, brought the situation under control and arrested four people after filing a case under relevant sections.

On the 22nd of October, an altercation occurred at Jamia Millia Islamia University during Diwali celebrations, after a group of Muslim students kicked diyas and Ragoli prepared by other students at the campus. A video of the incident, which is now going viral on social media, shows a large crowd assembled on campus and chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Palestine Zindabad’ slogans. The incident happened during the pre-Diwali celebrations- Jyotirmaya 2024 inside Gate No. 7 of the university in Delhi. It was reported that some Muslim students on the campus used their feet to erase a Rangoli that the other group of students had prepared for the occasion, which provoked a strong reaction from the other group, resulting in chaos on campus. The group also kicked off diyas with their feet. During the altercation, incendiary sloganeering was done by Muslim students, while pro-Palestine slogans were also raised.

Diwali under attack in 2023

On the 13th of November 2023, a day after Diwali, a dispute broke out between two communities over immersion of the idols of Maa Lakshmi in Mahammada village of Shyamdeurwan police station area in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. The Lakshmi idol was being taken for immersion and reached the road next to the mosque in the village, the Islamists started hateful religious sloganeering and caused a ruckus.

In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, Hindu devotees including several women and the priest at Kanifnath temple were brutally assaulted by Islamists Raju Sheikh, Rajjak Sattar, Nasir, Ibrahim and 40 others with sticks and rods in Ahmednagar’s Rahuri region for performing Bhajans on the occasion of Diwali. Along with women and children, priest Shankar Kishan Majre was beaten up during this attack. Speaking to OpIndia, the Hindu victims had alleged land jihad by Islamists. Back then, a local journalist Babulal Rathore told OpIndia that the incident took place at an ancient religious place in Guha village. While the Hindus call it the Samadhi of Saint Kanifnath Maharaj, the Muslims of this village and the surrounding areas claim it to be the Dargah of the Pir. They claimed that the land is reserved and belongs to the Waqf Board.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, a Hindu resident of Mohalla Chudi Bazar of Sikandrarao police station area was brutally assaulted by his neighbour Bablu Khan son of Shabbir Khan for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. Initially, the Muslim side forbade the Hindu youth Vishal from bursting crackers, however, as the Hindu youth opposed this saying he has the right to celebrate Diwali, five to six people including men and women from the other side came and dragged Vishal from in front of the house and started beating him mercilessly. Later, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint against the accused.

In Bangladesh, a Muslim mob led by Sheikh Selim attacked Hindus on Diwali Kali Puja, Injuring Hindu women in a Muslim-majority country. The incident was reported to have occurred in Noakhali’s Karimpur. Around 30 to 35 Islamists attacked a Puja pandal injuring 3 Hindu women. A case was filed but concrete action was taken in the matter.

2022

In the Ernakulam district of Kerala, a group of Islamists attacked a Tamil family for celebrating Diwali. The incident unfolded in Muvattupuzha wherein three Islamists led by one Rafeeq who was a police officer in the Armed Reserve Police barged into the house of the Tamil family and attacked the members of the family including women and children on 24th October for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. The Hindu family earned their livelihood by cooking and selling snacks, however, demolished their stoves while they were cooking Deepavali sweets and snacks. All the family members were brutally beaten as well. The kids, ages five and seven, were slammed to the ground. Bhaskaran was attacked by a small knife, causing him to incur an injury below his eye. A woman’s gold chain was also attempted to be snatched. Initially, the police was reluctant of register a case and attempts were made to lure the victims into ‘settling’ the matter for some compensation money, however, as a senior officer arrived a case was registered.

In Rajasthan’s Kaithwada, several Islamists attacked Hindus for bursting crackers to celebrate Diwali. In the attack, a Hindu youth and some others were severely injured. While the police denied any communal angle in the matter, a Dainik Bhaskar report said that the people of the Hindu victim’s side said that there are about 30 houses of their community in the village. At night, their children burst crackers in the village, there was no dispute at night. In the morning, some Muslims reached their houses and as soon as they arrived, they started beating them. When they were asked the reason for the fight, they said that you people will not celebrate Diwali.

Hindus were attacked for celebrating Diwali in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar district. Islamists opened fire on a Hindu community gathered in the region for festivities. The police did not file a case against the Islamists. The Hindu community raised the matter with local Muslim lawmakers and authorities, but received no help or assurance regarding safety.

On the night of Diwali, a fight broke out between Hindu and Muslim youths in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Axes and iron rods were used in the spot. During this, heavy stone pelting and firing started. In this incident, two Hindu youths were badly injured. The incident transpired in the Chiraiyaganj Mohalla of Sadar Kotwali area wherein Chitransu and Nikhil Mishra had an argument with a Muslim youth named Faizi who then called 10 to 12 of his iron rods and sticks-yielding friends including Saddam, Rizwan, Azhar, Nafees Khalifa, Sufiyan, Hasnain, Ikram. In their police complaint, the Hindu victims accused the perpetrators of attempting to murder and robbery.

In the Panigate area of Gujarat’s Vadodara, riots erupted a day after Diwali as Muslim goons Muslim goons attacked the Diwali celebrations with petrol bombs. It was reported that the street lights were turned off before the attack took place petrol bombs were hurled and stones were pelted towards Hindus celebrating Diwali. A day before, the Muslim residents had objected to Hindus playing DJ music to celebrate Diwali, they even hurled abuses at Hindus.

Islamists attacked Hindus in UP over refusing to blow out candles on Diwali in 2021

In the Sarai Mahajan village under Ruruganj police station precinct in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, Muslim youths named Sameer, Arbaaz, Shaumil, and Shakil attacked Hindu youths Naresh Jatav and Prahlad Singh with bricks, stones and sticks triggering retaliatory violence from the other side on Diwali night. As a Hindu family was lighting candles on the platform outside their house, some Muslims came and started removing candles, upon confronting, they abused the Hindu family. Meanwhile, a Muslim youth attacked Naresh and Prahlad with bricks. A case under SC/ST Act was registered against the 8 Muslim accused and 4 Hindus were booked under sections of assault.

Muslim youth assaulted three Hindu kids and killed a Hindu woman over bursting crackers on Diwali in 2020

In Eta district of Uttar Pradesh, Rashid, resident of village Jhura of Jaithra area brutally thrashed three children and one woman for bursting crackers. The woman sustained severe injuries after which her relatives rushed her to the hospital on 17th November 2020. Back then, the woman was rushed to the hospital after the attack, however, she was declared dead. It was reported that Karan, younger son of the deceased Meena Devi, was bursting crackers with two boys from the village at around 8.30 PM on Monday. There is a shop run by one Rashid, son of Lal Muhammad, in front of the place where the boys were bursting firecrackers. He was not happy with the fireworks being burst in front of him. While the kids were enjoying, Rashid arrived at the spot and started beating the children for bursting fireworks. When 45-years-old Meena Devi, wife of Malikhan Singh, saw Rashid beating the children, she rushed to rescue them. When she tried to stop Rashid, he started beating her. He choked her and left her unconscious on the floor.

Shahnawaz, Bhura and Salim attacked Hindus in Uttarakhand for bursting crackers on Diwali in 2019, Mumbai man stopped from celebrating Diwali in Muslim-dominated society

In the Libberhedi village in Uttarakhand’s Roorkie district, arguments over Diwali firecrackers deteriorated into a massive stone-pelting, which caused a stampede in the village and injured four people. It was reported that communal tensions were high over bursting firecrackers which magnified into violent clashes after a youth Hindu youth was attacked by a Muslim youth. Anuj, the younger brother of Arvind, a resident of Libberhedi village, was coming back from his uncle’s house in Rudki on Diwali night after delivering milk. When he was coming back to the village on a motorcycle with Ishu, a young man from the village, around 50-60 people including Mehruddin, Sohail, Shahnawaz, Bhura were standing in front of Shamim’s shop in the village. These people stopped the two, thrashed them and attempted to and attempted to kill Ishu. Both were badly injured after attacked by sticks and sharp weapons. Later, the Hindu victim Anuj lodged a complaint agains Bhura, Salim and Shahnawaz and other accused who were then arrested.

In October 2019, OpIndia reported that Vishwa Bhanu, a resident of Malad West, Mumbai, alleged that that his wife was not being allowed to light up their house on Diwali and he was forced to remove the lights by the mob. Muslims in the locality descended at his place and wanted the lights removed. They claimed that the lights were giving electric shocks and as there were kids in the neighbourhood, it was risky. His wife objected to the claims and said that nothing of the sort was happening. The mob then proceeded to damage the lights and tore the wires open, and then used the open wires to claim that the lights could give people electric shocks. Communal slurs were hurled by the Muslim neighbours of the victim and women were also allegedly harassed. Ultimately, the couple was forced to remove the lights to prevent matters from escalating.

Kashmiri Pandit family attacked in Kashmir for lighting lamps during Diwali in 2017

A Kashmiri Pandit family living in Kulgam, Kashmir was attacked simply for lighting the customary lamps during Diwali in 2017. The former district agriculture officer Avtar Krishan and his wife accused three brothers from their area of pelting stones at the house in order to force them to leave the village. Pandit claimed his residence was targeted by Naseem Ahmed Bhat and his two brothers after he lighted some candles to celebrate Diwali.

Firing during Diwali celebrations in east Dehli in 2014

In Mehdwali Toha area of ​​Hatkhuli, 4 people were shot at during a clash between Hindu and Muslim communities over the construction of a temporary ‘Mata Ki Chauki’ near a mosque. Police arrested 33 people in the violence. The Muslim side contended that listening to ‘Jagran’ music during Hindu celebrations is ‘haram’ and that Allah does not approve of such activities.

Laskhar-e-Taiba and Babbar Khalsa’s 2014 Diwali terror plot foiled in Ambala

In 2011, a prospective terror attack on New Delhi ahead of Diwali was averted when a car loaded with 5 kg of plastic explosives was apprehended at Ambala railway station in Haryana. It was previously believed that the bombs were intended to carry out assaults in Delhi around Diwali. The Babbar Khalsa planned to carry out the terror act with the backing of the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Blasts carried out by Mohd Hussain, Faiz Shah and Tariq killed 62 during Diwali in 2005

On the occasion of Diwali and Dhanteras on the 29th of October 2005, 62 people were killed and over 200 were injured in explosives in three locations in Delhi, including Soni Nagar, Mahipal, and Paharganj. According to the police report, the attack was carried out by Tariq Ahmad Dain, Mohammad Hussain Fahil, and Mohammad Faiz Shah. The Delhi Watch House cell released all three accused on the 16th of February 2017, due to a lack of concrete evidence.

Conclusion

There have been numerous more cases in which Islamists have attacked Hindus for celebrating Diwali by getting offended over firecrackers bursting, or simply being enraged by the sight of Hindu festivities. The justifications made by these Islamists, whether about loud music, lighting candles, or bursting firecrackers, reveal their deliberate desire to exert dominance by instilling fear in the hearts of Hindus. While Islamo-liberals preach tolerance and communal peace to Hindus, the same ecosystem slips into hibernation when Muslims, out of hatred for Hindus, attack them on their festivals using trivial arguments. The attacks on Diwali since 2005 reflect a pattern of escalating Islamist hatred towards Hindus. This also suggests a lack of national and international outrage about the situation. Islamist violence against Hindus on Hindu festivals has been normalised be it on Diwali, Navratri or Ram Navami and is forgotten after a weeks, months or years.