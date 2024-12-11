On 10th December, Canadian media revealed that India denied visas to pro-Khalistani Canadian citizens unless they explicitly denounce their support for terrorism. According to a Global News report, unless these pro-Khalistani Canadians pledge allegiance to India’s sovereignty, the chances of them getting a visa to visit India remain non-existent.

Several “prominent” Sikh Canadians were reportedly asked by Global News about their experiences when they applied for an Indian visa. They told the media house that the Indian consulate sent them a declaration to sign, renouncing Khalistan and affirming their respect for India as a condition for obtaining a visa.

Pro-Khalistani elements have cried foul over the condition laid down by the Indian government. They claimed that such practices by India amount to “foreign interference”. They argued that the visa policy India has formulated to ensure Khalistanis don’t enter the country pressures individuals into aligning with the “political agenda” of the Indian government. Most of these Khalistanis claimed that they need to visit their families in India, attend religious gatherings, and handle businesses. However, the visa conditions have barred them from visiting their “birth country”.

The ‘Khalistan letter’

According to a Global News report, in 2016, pro-Khalistani Canadian and former president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, Bikramjit Singh Sandhar, applied for a visa for India. The application was denied on the grounds of statements he made about Khalistan while serving as the president of the Gurdwara. Later, a letter was sent to him to sign, where he was supposed to renounce Khalistan and express “deep respect” for India. Sandhar told Global News that he refused to sign the letter and never got the visa.

Notably, Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Surrey is the same one where Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was serving as its chief before his murder in June 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Nijjar, an accusation India has categorically denied. The allegations and consistent support to Khalistanis by Canadian government led to strained diplomatic India-Canada relations.

Similar letters were reportedly sent to other pro-Khalistani Canadian Sikhs. In several cases, individuals who refused to sign the letter did not get visas to visit India, while those who signed the letter were granted entry, as per Global News.

India’s stand against Khalistani activities

Notably, India has consistently expressed concerns over the rising influence of Khalistani elements in Canada. The Khalistan movement’s activities in Canada have been a major concern that India has raised during diplomatic meetings, accusing authorities in Canada of failing to curb the rhetoric.

It appears that as Canadian authorities have failed to control pro-Khalistani elements on their soil, India has decided not to allow any pro-Khalistani to get a visa to visit India. This can be seen as a broader effort to undermine the Khalistan narrative that these elements have been trying to set abroad.

For example, the US-based Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice has been running a so-called referendum campaign in favour of Khalistan, a separate Sikh nation. If the Global News report is to be believed, anyone supporting the referendum has to sign the letter before getting a visa for India. Notably, many Canadian Sikh families have extended families, land, and businesses in India. They often visit the country to attend weddings and other religious events. However, with the restrictions in place, any Khalistani Sikh who has a history of working against India’s sovereignty will not be granted entry.

Khalistanis cry foul, but the truth emerges

Pro-Khalistani Sikhs who were denied entry have claimed that such actions by the Indian government are an attack on their freedom of speech. These elements, who regularly berate India, have cried foul over these visa restrictions. However, it is important to point out the irony of their indignation. These individuals often malign India, but when denied entry to the country, they claim victimhood.

India’s strategy appears to be straightforward: if you advocate for the fragmentation of the nation, you will not get a visa unless you explicitly disown the separatist stance. The policy is a perfect example of a tightrope walk between diplomacy and national security, as it exposes the complex dynamics that are at play when it comes to issues like the Khalistan movement on the sidelines of India-Canada relations.

As Khalistani supporters face the ramifications of India’s stance, the debate over national sovereignty versus diasporic activism is likely to continue. Amidst all this, visa denials are serving as a potent reminder that India has a zero-tolerance approach to separatism.