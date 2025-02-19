Thursday, May 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKerala: SDPI opposes Waqf Amendment Bill at ‘Waqf Protection Rally’ in Kollam, accuses BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: SDPI opposes Waqf Amendment Bill at ‘Waqf Protection Rally’ in Kollam, accuses BJP of ‘secretly’ imposing Manusmriti through the amendment

State general secretary of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Moulavi said that the very existence of the Constitution of India was being destroyed through the amendment to the Waqf Act.

OpIndia Staff
SDPI rally in Kollam protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024
SDPI’s ‘Waqf Protection Rally’ in Kollam, Kerala, opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 (Image: SS from video shared by SDPI)

On 17th February, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the now-banned Islamic terrorist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), held a ‘Waqf Protection Rally‘ in Kollam, Kerala. SDPI gave the slogan ‘Waqf Protection for Social Security’ during the rally. The state president of the political outfit, CPA Latheef, presided over the event.

A conference was held after the rally, where the state general secretary of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Moulavi, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime at the centre of secretly attempting to destroy the Constitution of the country and bring in Manusmriti through the Waqf amendment.

Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Moulavi was delivering the inaugural speech of the public meeting after the rally. Moulavi added that the very existence of the Constitution of India was being destroyed through the amendment to the Waqf Act.

He said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill is posing a threat to the country’s Constitution and destroying it. World nations respect India’s rulers because India follows democracy and secularism. India is a garden of diversity. Places of worship, including mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras, are symbols of secularism. Any aggression against any one of these is a challenge to the country’s secularism.”

Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The bill was introduced last year and was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further assessment. The JPC report has already been tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition, however, has opposed the JPC report and claimed that their objections were not included in it, an allegation that Jagadambika Pal, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, categorically denied.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKollam, Waqf Protection Rally
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Aurangzeb Ahmed, the ‘centre of gravity’, and Pakistan’s flight from reality: How PAF officer became the meme face of military collapse

Jinit Jain -

Historic success in the resolve of a ‘Naxal-free India’: 31 Naxalites killed in the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism at Karreguttalu Hill on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

OpIndia Staff -

Union Cabinet approves a new semiconductor manufacturing plant by HCL and Foxconn at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the sixth unit in the country to...

ANI -

India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not just military supremacy, but a geopolitical shockwave: A clear message that India won’t just retaliate, it will escalate and...

Rukma Rathore -

Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems were jammed to complete the mission in 23 minutes: Read how Operation Sindoor marks the Rise of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

OpIndia Staff -

What really happened at Kirana Hills? As the US dodges questions about a potential nuclear leak, the quiet evacuation of nearby villages raises alarm...

Aditi -

Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad ranked among top schools in the country by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training

ANI -

Chinese official media calls Pakistan’s fake claim of destroying India’s S-400 system in Adampur a ‘tech breakthrough’, day after PM Modi posed with the...

OpIndia Staff -

After pro-Pakistan ‘Aman ki Asha’, liberals are simping over Turkey since Indians are giving boycott calls against Turkey and Azerbaijan

Shraddha Pandey -

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited registers ₹3,977 crore profit in January-March 2025 quarter, annual profit goes up by 10% reaching ₹8,364 crore

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com