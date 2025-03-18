Nagpur violence: VHP demands action against Jihadis who went on a rampage, calls for Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj memorial on Aurangzeb’s grave

A day after frenzied Muslim mobs carried out violence, vandalism and arson in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday (18th March) strict action should be taken against those who spread rumours and incited violence.

In a statement issued by VHP’s National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal, the Hindu rights group condemned the Islamist violence. The Hindu rights group reiterated their demand to build a memorial dedicated to Dhanaji Jadhav, Santaji Ghorpade, and Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj in place of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb’s grave.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad has demanded that strict action should be taken against the Jihadis who spread rumours, violence and arson in Nagpur and a memorial of Pujya Dhanaji Jadhav, Santaji Ghorpade, Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj should be built in place of Aurangzeb’s grave. VHP’s Central Organization General Secretary Shri Milind Parande has strongly condemned the incident and said that the incidents of arson and attack carried out by a section of the Muslim community last night in Nagpur, Maharashtra are completely condemnable. He said that the houses of our youth wing Bajrang Dal workers were attacked, they targeted many houses of the Hindu community and even women were not spared. Vishwa Hindu Parishad condemns all this in the strongest terms,” the VHP said adding that on one hand the “jihadi elements” falsely claimed that Quran was burnt on the other, they attempted to incite violence.

The VHP General Secretary also said that the glorification of Aurangzeb’s grave in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Nagar should be stopped and no improvement should be thought of in it. Instead, a Vijay Smarak of those who defeated Aurangzeb.

“Glorification of Aurangzeb’s grave in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Nagar should be stopped … Instead, a Vijay Smarak of those who defeated Aurangzeb. Shri Dhanaji Jadhav and Shri Santaji Ghorpade, as well as Chhatrapati Shri Rajaramji Maharaj, should be built in its place. Vishwa Hindu Parishad is demanding that a Vijay Stambh be built in the Maratha Empire to commemorate the victory over Aurangzeb and therefore, immediate action should be taken against those involved in such violence and they should be suppressed in the harshest manner,” the VHP added in its statement.

On 17th March, tensions flared in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as violence erupted over rumours, including the burning of a copy of the Quran and a photograph, during a protest by Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. Islamist mobs reportedly pelted stones, torched vehicles, and vandalised public property. Around 15 police officials and five civilians were injured in the clashes.

The violence broke out in Chitnis Park and Mahal and soon spread to the Kotwali police station area. Authorities imposed Section 144 to restore order. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nitin Gadkari, who was elected from Nagpur, issued a video statement and urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Pravin Datke alleged that the riot was pre-planned. “There were 4 shops. 2 belonged to Hindus and 2 belonged to Muslims. The shops belonging to Hindus were only burnt. Nothing happened to the shops of the Muslims,” Pravin Datke emphasised.

He pointed out how a cart belonging to an elderly Hindu woman was broken but no harm was caused to a cart belonging to a Muslim vendor. Datke highlighted that CCTVs were first strategically broken before the mobs went on a rampage.