On Monday, 17th March, the Sambhal administration categorically refused to allow any event glorifying historical invaders. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shirish Chandra, stated that the annual Neja Mela, which is traditionally held in Sambhal honouring Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, cannot be allowed as he was an invader.

सम्भल: क्रूर आक्रांता सैयद सालार मसूद गाजी के नाम पर हर वर्ष लगने वाले नेजा मेला की पुलिस ने नहीं दी इजाजत.



The event, which is organised every year after Holi, had drawn objections from members of the Hindu community in the past. They had approached the police administration to express their concerns. Responding to these concerns, the authorities asserted that Salar Masud Ghazi had harmed the nation and it would not be appropriate to celebrate him through such events.

‘No festival for looters’ – Sambhal ASP Shirish Chandra

A video of ASP Chandra went viral on social media where he was seen talking to members of the Muslim community who had come to seek permission for the event. ASP made it clear that the administration would not permit a festival honouring an invader.

The Sambhal ASP further remarked that those who plundered Somnath cannot be celebrated. He unequivocally said, “No memorial will be erected in the name of a looter. If anyone attempts to do so, strict action will be taken.”

The ASP added, “Anyone who supports those who committed crimes against the country is no different from a traitor. If someone believes that such a person deserves honour and celebration, then they too are working against the country. This is not a tradition; this was a practice carried forward in ignorance. But if anyone is now insisting on continuing this knowingly, then they are doing so with malicious intent.”

SDM had previously denied permission

Earlier, members of the Neja Committee had approached SDM Dr Vandana Mishra seeking permission for the event. However, she too had firmly refused, stating it would not be allowed in its current form. She referred to the 2023 meeting where a decision was taken to rebrand the event as “Sadbhavna Mela” to maintain social harmony.

Notably, in the previous administrative meetings, all stakeholders had agreed to rebrand the event as “Sadbhavna Mela” in the interest of communal harmony. However, the Neja Committee officials pushed for the traditional format of the festival, insisting that it was a centuries-old tradition that should not be altered.

The Islamic invader Ghazi Salar Masud

Ghazi Salar Masud, as per some mentions, was the nephew of barbaric invader Mahmud of Ghaznavi. Though Islamists eulogize Ghazi Salar Masud as a “martyr” who died fighting the “kafirs”, the fact is that Salar Masud was a fanatic who, under the tutelage of his uncle, Mahmud of Ghaznavi, drew pleasure in the rampant killing of Hindus. Masud during the 11th century carried out mass conversions and execution of Hindus. He plundered and destructed Hindu temples and Maths including the sacred Suraj Kund at Bahraich, as he went ahead to conquer various parts of India until Raja Suheldev finally halted his advent.

Ghazi Salar Masud was ultimately killed by Maharaja Suheldev when the two engaged in the fierce Battle of Bahraich in 1034 CE. The battle was fought near Chittaura Lake near the present-day Bahraich city in Uttar Pradesh.

In 1026 CE, during the destruction of the famous Somnath Temple, Mahmud of Ghaznavi was accompanied by his 11-year-old nephew Saiyyad Salar Masud. After the death of Mahmud Ghaznavi, Masud invaded India in May 1031 CE with a 100,000 strong army. He had imbibed the fanatism and barbarism of his uncle.

His first military conflict was with Raja Mahipal Tomar of Delhi, which he conquered. From here he marched into the upper Doab towards Meerut whose ruler Raja Hari Dutt surrendered and accepted Islam. Continuing the series of invasions, killings, loot and destructions, Ghazi Salar Masud eventually conquered Multan, Delhi, Meerut and marched forward.

After several kings were defeated by him, some other kings from Meerut, Badayun, Kannauj etc decided to ally with him instead of fighting against his mighty army. After conquering these places, Masud had planned to invade Ayodhya, a sacred city for Hindus. But to reach Ayodhya, his army had to first cross Bahraich, which fell under Shravasti. During this period the Kingdom of Shravasti was ruled by Raja Suheldev.

When Raja Suhaldev became aware of Masud’s plans, he prepared a counter-attack. He talked to kings of the neighbouring states, and they together formed a large defence force against the invader.

Although the Suhaldev’s army had to face defeat initially, the king motivated the soldiers to fight back with full force, saying that not a single foe should not return alive. After days of intense battle in 1034, Raja Suhaldev was able to trap Salar Masud, and the Muslim invader was killed in the battle. According to legends, none of the 1.5 lakh soldiers in Masud’s army survived the battle and this halted the Islamic conquest of India for almost a century.