From corruption accused Pooja Singhal to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar accused of wrongfully claiming caste and quota benefits in civil services examination to now Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash allegedly amassing wealth illegally, the IAS officers are making headlines for wrong reasons lately.

On 20th March 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Invest UP’s CEO IAS Abhishek Prakash for allegedly seeking bribe through a now-arrested middleman Nikant Jain to approve a solar power plant project. At the behest of Abhishek Prakash, Jain was allegedly demanding 5% of the said project’s total cost as commission for approval.

The Lucknow Police have registered a case against Nikant Jain at the Gomti Nagar Police Station under BNS Section 308 (5) (extortion) and Sections 7, 12, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Originally from Meerut, Jain is a resident of Gomti Nagar’s Viram Khand.

Meanwhile, the state government said in a statement that IAS Abhishek Prakash has violated the All India Services (conduct) rules -1968 section -3 and that he has been suspended with immediate effect. Prima facie, the allegations levelled against IAS Abhishek Prakash have been found to be true after investigation, the state government said.

“Malicious intent of Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash, vested interest and unfair financial gain could be the reason for this…In the case, prima facie Abhishek Prakash has been found responsible. This is a violation of the All India Services (conduct) rules -1968 section -3. Abhishek Prakash is being suspended with immediate effect. Further disciplinary action will be taken against him as per IAS ( RR-2006),” the government said.

The All India Services (conduct) rules -1968 section -3 pertains to the ethical standards and code of conduct laid for IAS officers.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government’s action came just hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Gonda said that “no one will be spared if found guilty.”

On 20th March, Vishwajeet Dutta of the SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited filed a complaint alleging that despite a positive recommendation from the review committee, the company’s file was stopped as they did not pay 5% commission that Abhishek Prakash sought through middleman Nikant Jain.

SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited had applied through both online and offline mediums for making parts for solar cells, solar panels, and equipment used for solar energy. The project is reported to be of immense strategic importance.

The complainant alleges that after a review committee gave a favourable recommendation to the project, IAS Abhishek Prakash allegedly asked Vishwajeet Dutta to meet Nikant Jain. Dutta was allegedly told that if he met Jain and paid 5% of the project’s cost in advance, he would approve the project, however, upon failing to comply, the project would not get approved no matter how hard Dutta tried.

FIR against IAS Abhishek Prakash (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

Who is IAS officer Abhishek Prakash

Born in 1982, Abhishek Prakash is a 2006-batch IAS officer. At present, Prakash was holding charge of Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Government, Infrastructure and Industrial Department and CEO Invest UP, which is the State’s investment promotion agency. Abhishek Prakash has earlier been the DM of Lucknow for a long time. Prakash has also previously served as the DM of Lakhimpur Kheri, Aligarh and Hamirpur districts.

Defence Corridor Land Acquisition Case and the “corrupt” role of Abhishek Prakash

Amidst the ongoing investigation around allegations of demanding 5% commission to approve a solar project, IAS Abhishek Prakash’s troubles are mounting further as the Defence Corridor file sent by the Revenue Council to the government might get a nod from CM Yogi Adityanath. In the Defence Corridor Land Acquisition Case, 18 officers, including Abhishek Prakash who was the then Lucknow DM, have been accused of corruption.

In this case, the former Chairman of Revenue Board Dr Rajneesh Dubey had submitted the report to the government after investigation. After that, some officials have also been charge-sheeted. It is being said that after getting the green signal from the CM, the file of Defence Corridor can be opened. With this, Abhishek Prakash’s troubles can increase further.

Bhatgaon Gram Panchayat in Sarojini Nagar Tehsil of Lucknow was picked for the Defence Corridor. Apart from the manufacturing facility for Brahmos missile, many companies related to the defence sector were looking for land. This resulted in the land rates in Bhatgaon skyrocketing. As the prices went up dramatically, the land mafia became active and in connivance with the tehsil officers, the land that was to be acquired for the corridor was bought from the local farmers at a cheap rate. After that, a huge amount was extorted as compensation. Many of these officers also took land in the name of their servants and relatives. The then ADM and his subordinate employees allegedly played a key role in this fraud.

In the investigation report sent to the government, evidence has also been found of the names of allottees being added by manipulating the documents in the acquisition process in a fraudulent manner. Rules have been ignored in buying and selling. The non-transferable category of leased land could not be sold as per the rules, it was first made transferable and then sold. Compensation was paid by showing outsiders as the owners of the land. The officers who distributed the compensation have also been negligent in investigating the ownership rights.

The report also mentions that Rs 45.18 crore was sanctioned for about 35 hectares of land in Bhatgaon, in this, however, irregularities of around Rs 20 crore were uncovered. In this case, the role of the then DM Abhishek Prakash and his special employees of Sarojini Nagar tehsil came under scanner. After being suspended, one of these employees threatened the officers to expose the fraud.

In the preliminary investigation of the Revenue Board, many officers including the then DM Abhishek Prakash, ADM, SDM and Tehsildar were found guilty. In addition, four employees were suspended.

Notably, as the chairman of the land acquisition committee, Abhishek Prakash fixed the land rates arbitrarily in connivance with the tehsil administration.

Abhishek Prakash’s controversial tenure as Lucknow Development Authority’s Vice-chairman

Besides, the allegations of corruption in the Defence Corridor Case and the recent ‘bribe for approval’ case, Abhishek Prakash has also been accused of benefiting several builders and arbitrarily issuing sealing and licenses while posted as the vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Reports say that during his tenure as LDA VC, he got many illegal constructions demolished, but benefited builders close to him. He is also accused of issuing licenses to builders he favoured in many areas including Aashiyana. There are also allegations of arbitrarily withholding the files of builders in connivance with LDA officials.

Abhishek Prakash colluded with mining mafias and rigged land purchases during his multiple postings as DM

During his time as the District Magistrate of Kheri, Hamirpur, and Aligarh over the years, Abhishek Prakash was accused of rigging in land purchase and sale in Aligarh. Several complaints were filed against Prakash accusing him of manipulation in government tenders in Lakhimpur and collusion with mining mafia in Hamirpur.

IAS Abhishek Prakash bought 700 Bighas of land in his family’s name during his tenure as DM of two districts

The corruption-accused IAS officer had allegedly purchased 700 Bighas of land while being DM of Lakhimpur Kheri and Bareilly in the name of his family. Abhishek Prakash had bought land in the name of his family members—mother, father and brother—as well as by forming some fake companies. Similarly, he is also accused of buying 400 bighas of land in Bareilly. There are also allegations of stamp duty evasion at both the places. In this matter, the DOPT had written to the UP government to launch an investigation.

Abhishek Prakash amassed huge wealth and properties during his tenure as district magistrate

It has been reported that during his tenure as the District Magistrate of Lucknow, IAS Abhishek Prakash allegedly amassed lavish properties including a house in Ansal housing society, a bungalow in Aashiyana, as well as a villa in the city. Prakash had close ties with middlemen Nikant Jain and Lucky Jafri, who used to do liaisoning for IAS officers. The duo used to make commission deals to get the files of important projects cleared by Prakash.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, 11 IAS officers suspended

While IAS Abhishek Prakash’s alleged corrupt practices have shocked the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been getting appreciation for his zero-tolerance for corruption within bureaucracy. It is pertinent to mention that Abhishek Prakash is not the only IAS officer the Yogi government has suspended so far, 11 IAS Officers have been suspended over corruption allegations.

In November 2024, IAS Ghanshyam Singh was suspended in the case of delaying the measurement of fields in Lakhimpur Kheri.

In July 2024, IAS Devisharan Upadhyay was suspended as during his posting as Member Judicial Revenue Council, he was accused of arbitrarily restoring the leases of 35 plots in Aligarh.

In 2022, IAS TK Sheebu was suspended after he was accused of corruption in mining-related matters.

In 2022, IAS Sunil Kumar Verma was suspended from the post of DM of Auraiya on charges of misuse of power and corruption.

Similarly, IAS Devendra Pandey was suspended while he was DM in Unnao after he was accused of financial irregularities in purchases made in the Basic Education Department.

IAS Amarnath Upadhyay was suspended while DM Maharajganj. He faced the accusation of irregularities in the budget of cow protection centres.

Another IAS officer Kumar Prashant was suspended in June 2018 while he was DM Fatehpur. He was accused of rigging in government wheat procurement. Alongside Prashant, IAS Jitendra Bahadur Singh was also suspended while serving as DM Gonda after he was accused of embezzling government grains.

Kedarnath Singh was suspended while he was in the tourism department. IAS Sharda Singh was suspended while he was the Uttar Pradesh’s Chakbandi Commissioner. He was suspended after allegations of not recruiting on OBC quota in recruitment emerged.