‘Brahmins pe main mootunga…koi problem?’ Anurag Kashyap abuses Brahmins after ranting over Phule controversy

It is said that the loudest bigot cries the shrillest when the world returns their scorn. This is exactly what is happening with filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, who recently went on a hate tirade against the Brahmin Hindus amidst the Brahmin community’s strong objections against the upcoming controversial film Phule. Responding to a comment under his Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap allegedly said that he would piss on Brahmins.

On 17th April 2025, the controversial filmmaker published a post on his Instagram page wherein in expressed his frustration over the outrage by Maharashtrian Brahmin groups and delays in the release of Ananth Mahadevan directorial ‘Phule’, starring actors Prateek Gandhi and Patralekha as Dalit activists and ‘social reformers’ Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

In his Instagram story, Kashyap wrote, “Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha. Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave. (The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we’re unable to see. Someone please explain—who’s the real fool here?”

“My question is, when the film goes for censoring, there are four members in the board. How the f*** the groups and the wings get access to films until and unless they are given access to it? The whole f******g system is rigged,” Kashyap continued.

He also lamented how several films including Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, telling the supposed ‘uncomfortable truths’ of society face censorship and remain unreleased. “I don’t know how many other films are blocked that exposes the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist government… so ashamed to see their own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can’t even openly talk about what it is about the film that bothers them. F*****g cowards.”

The controversial filmmaker shared an excerpt of his long rant in a post wherein he asked Brahmins to decide whether there is casteism in India or not. “During the screening of Dhadak 2, censor board told us that Modiji has eradicated the caste system in India. On the same grounds, Santosh couldn’t be released in India either. Now, Brahmins are objecting to Phule. Brother, if there’s no caste system, how can you be a Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you getting worked up?” he questioned.

Commenting on this post, an Instagram user mocked Kashyap saying that Brahmins are the latter’s father, however, in reply, Anurag Kashyap said that he would urinate on Brahmins.

“Brahmin pe main mootunga…koi problem?” Kashyap allegedly wrote.

OpIndia checked Kashyap’s post in question, however, we could not find the said comment and Kashyap’s reply to it. However, considering the Gangs of Wasseypur director has a history of using abusive and provocative language to hit back at critics, it is plausible he posted and later deleted the ‘urinate on Brahmins’ remark to mitigate further backlash.

The vile comment allegedly made by Anurag Kashyap is blatant anti-Brahmin hate speech. His disdain for the Brahmin community, so much so that he calls them cowards, dehumanises them by saying he would piss on them, makes one wonder if the intent behind supporting movies like Phule or any such piece of cinema which essentially villainises Brahmins especially at a time when the community already receives hatred in all forms for simply existing, is more about exacting revenge from Brahmins for the alleged caste discrimination in the past, to humiliate them or to tarnish their identity.

Even if we assume that the screenshots of his anti-Brahmin comment shared on X by several social media users are edited or fake, Anurag Kashyap’s rant against objections towards the film Phule’s content as well as CBFC’s mandated edits, including the removal of caste-related references like Peshwai, Mahar, Mang and replacement of the phrase ‘3000 saal purani gulami’ to ‘kai saal ki gulami’, is stuffed with Brahmin derision.

Kashyap called the BJP government regionalist, casteist, racist, who are “ashamed to see their own face in the mirror”, as if the Bhartiya Janata Party existed in the times of Jyotiba Phule, had only Brahmin members and discriminated against Dalits.

Anurag Kashyap questioned that if casteism didn’t exist in this country, why would Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule have needed to fight against it, and if these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they’re living in some alternate Brahmin-only India. He asked: “Who is the real ‘Ch*&t^ya’ here?” The answer is: Anurag Kashyap. No one denies that caste-based discrimination was an inglorious reality of the past, however, the film’s trailer suggests that it will offer a one-sided depiction, painting Brahmins as monolithic oppressors, completely ignoring their great contributions towards society and our country. Jyotiba Phule, while a great social reformer, had in his book, Gulamgiri, used derogatory language for Hindu deities. It is interesting how liberals and self-declared ‘social justice’ crusaders carefully pick their icons, the more opposed to Hinduism and Brahmins, the better. This tendency is shared by the Islamists as well, who pick their historical heroes based on their anti-Hindu credentials, for example, Aurangzeb.

Anurag Kashyap’s rhetoric is laden with expletives and mockery of Brahmins, and contributes nothing to constructive dialogue or raises awareness about caste discrimination, rather, it only fuels hatred against Brahmins, who are a minority group in Maharashtra. It is also amusing that liberals and leftists who see ‘protests’ as the solution for almost all socio-political problems are the first to get infuriated when people from the other side of the ideological spectrum exercise their right to protest. Kashyap is rattled with Hindu groups like the Hindu Mahasangh opposing the release of the film Phule and calling them outright ‘cowards’ and those ‘ashamed’ of themselves; however, he had no such opinion about himself and his ilk when they joined the anti-CAA protests in 2020.

While it is a trend prevalent nationwide, Brahmin-bashing is especially considered ‘cool’ in Maharashtra, even at the risk of putting the entire community in danger. Since Brahmins are the custodians of Hindu traditions and wisdom, they are targeted the most even in modern times despite the community complying with the moral compass set by the progressive movement. What started in 1948 with the genocide of Chitpavan Brahmins after Nathuram Godse, a Chitpavan Brahmin and their socio-political sidelining, continued with leftists ‘historians’ wiping out the contributions of Brahmin social reformers and thinkers from Marathi social discourse. The situation has worsened to a point where Brahmins often face reverse casteism in the state’s socio-political landscape. Now, when movies backed by the likes of Kashyap come up, it further stokes apprehension that the Brahmin community, especially in Maharashtra, might face a fresh wave of hatred for discrimination that happened in the past, and they have hardly anything to do with in contemporary times.

This anti-Brahmin campaign is not confined to Maharashtra; rather, in the mid-20th century, Brahmins in Tamil Nadu were subjected to violence and their Poonool (Janeu, sacred thread) was cut by Dravidianists to mock them. Even to this day, although the scale has reduced, incidents of Poonool cutting make headlines. In fact, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, DMK, openly calls for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, deeming it ‘Brahminism’.

Over the years, Brahmin bashing has disturbingly been normalised with various platforms including cinema, social media and politics serving as the loudest amplifiers. Not a day goes by without the so-called champions of social justice publishing posts slandering Brahmins and discrediting their contributions to the progress of India. From their dressing, mannerisms, Janeu (sacred thread), to even pure vegetarian food preferences, Brahmins are subject to perpetual scrutiny by those who draw a weird sense of joy in putting Brahmins through the same mockery and hatred they claim to oppose against Dalits.

Coming back to Anurag Kashyap, the controversial filmmaker going unhinged against Brahmins is not shocking, given he has a history of making anti-Hindu comments. Back in 2017, when Karni Sena activists allegedly assaulted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of ‘Padmavat’, Kashyap labelled those attackers as ‘Hindu terrorists’, however, he fails to find the religion of terrorists who literally cry Allahu Akbar and blow themselves up to kill Kafirs. Anurag Kashyap’s latest tirade against Brahmins suggests that ‘liberals’ in the Indian film industry, social justice is just a way of normalising hate against a community already burdened by historical and prevalent prejudice by projecting Brahmins as reckless oppressors. It is evident that whether through films laden with anti-Brahmin narratives, through social media mockery or ‘progressive’ politics, Brahmins face hatred for simply existing. Kashyap’s rant against Brahmins, especially his alleged ‘will piss on Brahmins’ comment shows that for him, anything themed on ‘social justice’ like the film Phule, is a means to further anti-Brahmin narrative than actually advocate eradication of caste discrimination.