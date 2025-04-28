The Government of India has cancelled all short-term visas issued to Pakistani nationals. The step was taken in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that happened on 22nd April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-seven innocent Hindus lost their lives during the attack. Following the decision by the Indian government, several agencies began a crackdown on Pakistani nationals living in different parts of the country. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and local intelligence units (LIUs) launched a massive hunt for Pakistani nationals living across the country.

Meanwhile, a shocking revelation was made that 28 out of 32 Pakistanis who came to Kanpur in 2007 to watch a cricket match have been missing for the past 18 years. According to media reports, during the India-Pakistan cricket series in 2007, several Pakistani fans came to India to watch matches, including one at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Out of these, 32 Pakistani nationals overstayed their visit and 28 of them have remained untraceable.

They had entered India on Exempted from Police Reporting (EPR) visas. These visas allowed them to travel across districts without notifying the police. The Pakistani nationals took advantage of this and disappeared without a trace. While police efforts led to the deportation of four individuals, the remaining 28 are yet to be located. According to the LIU’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Srivastava, as those Pakistani nationals had EPR visas, tracing them has been extremely challenging.

IB hands over list of 5000 Pakistani nationals to Delhi Police

The situation in the national capital, Delhi, seems to be equally concerning. The IB has provided the Delhi Police with a list of around 5,000 Pakistani nationals who have been directed to leave the country. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) handed the list to the Special Branch of Delhi Police, which is now conducting verifications across districts.

According to a senior police officer, Central and North-East Delhi have the highest concentrations of Pakistani nationals. There are around 900 of them living in Majnu Ka Tila and 600–700 around the Signature Bridge area. The Delhi Police has received two lists. The first list has 3,000 names and the second has 2,000 names. Some of the names might overlap and verification is underway. Media reports suggest that some of them might have already left the country.

Visa cancellations and special exemptions for Pakistani Hindus

Though the Government of India has asked all Pakistanis to leave, there is a catch. In relief to persecuted Pakistani Hindus who are currently living in India as refugees under Long Term Visas (LTVs), the Ministry of External Affairs officially clarified that they do not have to leave the country. Other than Hindus holding LTVs, all diplomatic and official visas were revoked, including the medical visas.

Notably, in Kanpur alone, there are around 50 Pakistani citizens on LTVs, out of which 42 are Muslim families and 8 are Hindu families. They arrived during the 1960s and 1990s and have since settled permanently through marriages. The police are reportedly maintaining a close watch on these residents.

Over 5,000 Pakistanis living in Maharashtra

On the directions of the central government, the Maharashtra government has also intensified the hunt for Pakistani nationals living in different parts of the state under various visa categories, including LTVs, yearly renewals, citizenship applications, and those married to Indian nationals. Out of these, 250 Pakistani nationals have been identified to be sent back, and the state has initiated the process.

The major concern for the state authorities is that 107 Pakistani nationals are currently untraceable. They have either gone underground or become untraceable after they entered India. Furthermore, 34 Pakistanis are living illegally in the state without valid documents.

Reportedly, 2,458 Pakistanis are living in Nagpur, out of which 25 are untraceable, followed by Thane (1,106 with 33 untraceable), Jalgaon (393), Pimpri-Chinchwad (290), Navi Mumbai (239 with 2 untraceable), and Pune (114 with 9 untraceable and 24 illegal).

Over 600 Pakistani nationals asked to leave South India

According to a report in One India, there are over 600 Pakistani nationals living in South India who have been asked to leave the country. In Kerala, there were 102 Pakistani nationals, and half of them were on medical visas. In Hyderabad, there were 208 Pakistani nationals, out of which 156 held LTVs. Thirteen of them had short-term visas and 39 had medical visas. LTVs are generally issued to those who have blood relatives in India or are married to Indian nationals.

In Tamil Nadu, there were 180–200 Pakistani nationals. A senior police official said while speaking to the media, “Around 180 to 200 Pakistan nationals would be present in the State at any given time. Except for the ones who have come to Tamil Nadu for medical emergencies, the remaining will have to go back as early as possible.”

The Indian government is not leaving any stone unturned to identify, trace, and deport Pakistani nationals residing illegally or overstaying their visas. The disappearance of individuals over the years, especially those who entered on relaxed visa conditions, has raised serious national security concerns. Those who held LTVs, except persecuted Hindus from Pakistan, medical visas, diplomatic visas, STVs, and other types of visas, have been asked to leave the country. As the crackdown continues, authorities remain vigilant to prevent any potential threats, determined to ensure that lapses of the past are not repeated.