26 Hindus were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22nd April 2025. Before killing them, their names were asked, their religions were confirmed, and even their clothes were removed to confirm their religion by Islamists. However, have you heard the voice of Bollywood’s ‘Takhti Gang’ against Islamic terror?

The horror of Pahalgam attacks was not limited to asking the victims about their religion. Men were shot dead in front of their families, it may never be possible for those women to recover from this shock. It is not possible for everyone to understand this feeling, but still, they can be comforted with sympathetic words, but most of the Bollywood celebrities did not feel the need for this.

Bollywood used to stand with India once upon a time

In the past, on such occasions, we always heard the voices of major Bollywood celebrities. During the Emergency, when attempts were made to suppress the voice of the media, Bollywood did not remain silent like it did during Operation Sindoor.

In 1948, when Pakistan attacked India in Kashmir, many stars like Mukesh, Raj Kapoor, IS Johar, Geeta Bali, Nargis, Kamini Kaushal, who were at the peak of their fame at that time, raised millions of rupees to strengthen India during the war.

After this, during the wars of 1962 and 1965, Kishore Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Lata Mangeshkar, Waheeda Rehman etc. boosted the morale of the Indian soldiers and collected money for Armed Forces.

During the war of 1971, stars like Pran, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Waheeda Rehman, Kalyanji-Anandji and Nargis formed the Bangladesh Relief Committee. During the Kargil war of 1999, there was such anger among the Bollywood stars that Nana Patekar even went to the front to support the soldiers.

Learn from the actors of the ‘Enemy Country’

Now, once again, we come back to our topic, Pahalgam terror attack and the silence of Bollywood.

The entire ‘Khan Army’, ‘Kapoor family’, ‘Bhatt camp’, and other big names kept a distance from this conflict and just kept on minding their own business. Let us remind you that these are the same big names who had taken photos with placards during the Kathua case. At that time, they were ashamed of being Hindus.

On the one hand, Bollywood actors did not get enough time to write even two lines for the country, on the other hand, when India took action in response, most of the big names of Pakistan were seen standing in favor of their country.

Many of those Pakistan actors have also worked in many films in Bollywood. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who got fame through ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, awarded India the title of ‘coward’. Many names like Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan are among the Pakistan actors who spoke in favour of their country during Operation Sindoor. The interesting thing is that they have a large number of fans in India as well.

Fake patriotism of Bollywood

Indian actors often wake up to patriotism when their film is about to release or they have some personal interest attached to it. The latest example is Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is about to release in the theatres. Aamir maintained silence during the entire duration from the Pahalgam attack to ‘Operation Sindoor’. However, just days before his film’s release, his team started singing praises of India.

Similarly, Tushar Kapoor, during the promotion of his project ‘Kampi’, avoided a question on the boycott of Turkey, a country that supports Pakistan. However, he did not forget to say that he is with the ‘country’.

Some people are in favour of the country without even saying a word

However, apart from these actors, there are some people in Bollywood who do not hesitate to support the country and they don’t even have to say anything. Mawra, who wrote against India, was removed by the makers from the film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam-2’. Mawra wasn’t even given a single rupee as payment.

Apart from this, Spotify app photoshopped out Fawad Khan from the poster of the song ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’ from the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’. Similarly, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been removed from the poster of her film ‘Raees’.

Conclusion

Actors in Bollywood have joined the trend to make fun of Hindus. Mocking their symbols, questioning their beliefs, has become their favorite hobby.

However, whenever there is talk of Muslims, the entire Bollywood starts behaving like a ‘victim’. Be it making movies or their personal lives, their hypocrisy comes out and they try every possible way to insult Hindus and show the pride of the Muslim community.

With time, common people have also started understanding that these names who get fame and love of fans think about only their own bank balance. Apart from this, whether it is the people around them, their society or the country, these people do not care.

Due to this, now with the help of social media, people have started waking these actors up from their sleep by hashtagging boycott calls and trolling them. But we have seen on many occasions that this awareness of common people lasts only for a few days. Therefore, there is no significant impact on their business.

In such a situation, it is necessary that this silence of Bollywood should hurt us every time we see celebrity in these stars and entertainment in their movies.