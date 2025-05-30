In Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, an under-construction Hanuman temple has been illegally demolished using a JCB. Nirmal Sarathi, a resident of Bhatanpali village, has been accused of demolishing the temple. Reports say that he ran over the temple with a JCB even before the Pran Pratishtha on 28th May. The Hanuman temple was being built in front of Nirmal Sarathi’s house.

According to reports, Nirmal Sarathi was suffering from an illness after which he started going to Christian congregations. Even though he used to oppose the church earlier, he decided to convert after that.

After conversion, he started demanding removal of the temple. Earlier as well, he had come to the temple with a shovel to vandalise it but after people convinced him, he agreed to back down and leave the temple alone.

As per the locals, Nirmal’s son was also involved in demolition of the temple. According to the reports, 20-22 years ago, Nirmal himself was opposing the church built in the village. He was at the forefront of the opposition to the church. To protest against the church, he even donated money to start the construction of the Hanuman temple. The work of the temple was almost complete but the Pran Pratishtha was yet to take place.

Meanwhile, activists of Hindu organisations reached the spot and held a protest. Angry activists broke the cross of the church built in front of the temple. Police took 6 people into custody in the case and brought them to the police station.