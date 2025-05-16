Thursday, August 21, 2025
Operation Sindoor is not over yet, was just a trailer, will show full picture when the time comes: Rajnath Singh at Bhuj Air Force Station

Praising IAF for their execution during Operation Sindoor he said, "Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan."

Rajnath Singh at Bhuj Air Force Station

Highlighting Indian Air Force’s (IAF) bravery during the Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that the operation is not over yet and whatever happened was just a “trailer”.

Addressing Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh said, “We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world.”

The Defence Minister paid homage to those who lost lives during Operation sindoor and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

“Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan. I feel proud to be present here,” Singh said.

Praising IAF for their execution during Operation Sindoor he said, “Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor, has made all Indians proud – whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan.”

“Only yesterday, I met our brave Army personnel in Srinagar. Today, I am meeting the air warriors here. Yesterday, I met our jawans in the northern region, and today I am here in the western part of the country meeting the air warriors and other security personnel. I feel the enthusiasm on seeing the high josh and energy on both fronts. I am assured that you secure India’s borders,” he added.

“Even Pakistan has accepted the power of BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, “Din mein taare dekhna.” Made in India BrahMos missile showed ‘raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala’ to Pakistan,” Singh further said.

“It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn’t just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces,” the Defence Minister added.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

