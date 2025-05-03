In a shocking development from Mangaluru, Karnataka, police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. The killing, reportedly orchestrated by the Abdul Safwan gang, was not a spur-of-the-moment crime — it was a well-planned conspiracy, complete with a contract killing deal worth ₹5 lakh.

On May 3, 2025, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara addressed the media, shedding light on the case. He revealed that the accused were apprehended from different parts of Mangaluru district and are currently being interrogated.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal shared further disturbing details: the conspiracy involved a group of eight, with the prime accused identified as Abdul Safwan, a driver by profession who hailed from Shantigudde. Among the others were Mohammed Muzammil, a recently married salesman working in Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed Rizwan from Jokatte, also employed in Saudi.

Additionally, Kalandar Shafi from Kulshekar, Ranjit Nagaraj, and Adil Mahroof, the brother of deceased Fazil (whose murder Suhas’s killing was allegedly meant to avenge), were also implicated.

The roots of this crime trace back to an attack on Safwan in 2023. Since then, he had been plotting revenge, eventually recruiting Mahroof to the plan. They struck a deadly deal — ₹5 lakh for Suhas Shetty’s life, with ₹3 lakh paid in advance.

According to police, this was more than just a financial transaction. It was a vengeance-driven mission, intended as retribution for Fazil’s death. Safwan and Mahroof, united by a common motive, meticulously executed the plan.

A chilling video of the murder has gone viral on social media, in which two burqa-clad women — relatives of one of the accused — can be seen. Police have taken them into custody for questioning as well.

It all unfolded on May 1, 2025, when Suhas Shetty was attacked by a group of assailants who arrived in a Swift car and a pickup truck. Armed with swords and sharp weapons, they launched a relentless and savage assault, continuing even after he fell. His murder sent shockwaves across Mangaluru, triggering protests by Hindu organizations.

The BJP has announced ₹25 lakh in financial support to Suhas Shetty’s family, while slamming the Congress government for allegedly failing to stand with Hindus in the aftermath of such targeted killings.