The Rising North East Investors Summit was inaugurated by PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday morning. The two-day summit has been organised to highlight North East Region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers on a single platform.

Inaugurating the event, PM Modi said that India is known as the most diverse nation in the world, and the North East is the most diverse region within India. “The Northeast is the most diverse part of our diverse nation… From trade to tradition, from textile to tourism, the diversity of the Northeast is its strength. Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, petroleum, sports, skill, an emerging hub of eco-tourism, and a new world for organic products. Northeast is the powerhouse of energy. Northeast is ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ for us,” PM Modi said.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, emphasized the government’s commitment to the region’s development. He said that union govt has increased budgetary allocation for the region significantly, aimed at attracting both global and domestic investors, sought to spotlight the immense economic potential of the North East. Scindia also lamented that in the seventy years following India’s independence, the region had remained neglected and in the shadows.

Addressing the summit, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani hailed PM Narendra Modi for his “Act East, Act Fast, Act First” policy, saying the PM gave the northeast its wake-up call. He said, “Over the past decade, in the hills and valleys of the Northeast, a new chapter in India’s growth story is unfolding. A story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential. This region is now a source of our cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic direction.”

Adani noted how PM made 65 personal visits to the region, and noted the investment of $6.2 lakh crore since 2014, doubling of road network to 16,000 kms and doubling the number of airports to 18. The Adani Group chairman emphasised the group’s commitment to the development of Northeast India.

Gautam Adani announced that Adani Group will invest ₹50,000 crore in the northeastern region over the next 10 years. This will be over and above the investment of ₹50,000 crore announced in the recently held Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. Therefore, the group has now committed ₹1 lakh crore investment commitment for Assam and the broader Northeast region over the next decade.

Gautam Adami said, “Three months ago, in Assam, we pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore. Today, once again, humbled and inspired by your leadership, I announce that the Adani Group will invest an additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast over the next 10 years.”

He said that the company’s focus will be on green energy — including smart-meters, hydro, pumped storage, power transmission, roads & highways, digital infrastructure, logistics, as well as capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centres. Adani further added, “But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement.”

Assuring the company’s cooperation in the Vikshit Bharat 2047 vision of PM Modi, Gautam Adani said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister, we will walk — in step with your vision. Hon’ble Chief Ministers, we will hold hands with your people. Hon’ble Minister of Northeast, we will echo your mission.”

A statement issued by the company said that the investment announcement positions the Adani Group as a key private sector player in the Northeast’s economic transformation, promising long-term impact across energy, connectivity, and livelihoods.