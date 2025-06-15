Haifa Port in Israel, majority of which is owned by Adani Ports, is not affected by the Iranian strikes, Adani Group has confirmed. Several social media users have been claiming since yesterday morning that the Haifa Port was completely destroyed by Iranian missiles.

Many social media users claimed that Iranian Ballistic Missiles have hit Israel’s Haifa port and Haifa Oil Refinery.

One X user named IRAN Update posted, “Indian company Adani’s cargo facility worth $4.2 Billion in Israel’s Haifa port, destroyed by Iranian strikes.” The tweet also posted a photo of some facility in fire in night, with no proof that it is Haifa port.

#BREAKING: Indian company Adani's cargo facility worth $4.2 Billion in Israel's Haifa port, destroyed by Iranian strikes. pic.twitter.com/MhYlU9JYKh — IRAN Update (@IranUrduNew) June 15, 2025

But it has been confirmed by the company that the port continues to operate normally, and there was no missile attack on it. Responding to the above-mentioned post, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh said, “False”.

While it is true that the oil refinery in the area sustained some localised damage due to Iranian attack, the port was not impacted. The refinery is located at some distance from the port.

Some shrapnel from Israeli interceptor missiles targeting the Iranian missiles fell in the chemical terminal at the port and some other projectiles fell at the oil refinery, but there is no damage to the port facilities.

Reports confirmed that cargo operations continuing unhampered at the port. There are eight ships at the port now and cargo operations were being carried out normally.

Haifa is the largest port in Israel, and is one of the largest ports in the eastern Mediterranean. In 2022, Adani Ports along with Israel’s Chemical company Gadot won a bid for privatisation of the port. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone owns 70% of the Haifa port, while the rest 30% is owned by Gadot.