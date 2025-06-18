On 18th June, President Donald Trump will have lunch with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir. As per the official itinerary from the White House for the day, the meeting is one of the significant engagements scheduled during the day for Donald Trump. The two are expected to interact in the White House Cabinet Room at 1 pm (Washington time), behind closed doors with no press access allowed, as per with the president’s daily public program.

Munir is also expected to hold discussions with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his five-day visit to the United States (US). Previously, there were speculations regarding his attendance at the United States Army Day parade which were formally refuted by the country. A White House official declared, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited.”

It is clear that the meeting has little to do with the recent India-Pakistan conflict but rather centers on the increasing hostilities between Iran and Israel where the United States may also have to enter the fray. Nevertheless, as a force of habit, the Congress party used the development to attack the country’s diplomacy and foreign policy for political point scoring against the Modi government.

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP, claimed that India has been given “triple jhatka (loss)” in terms of diplomacy and foreign policy. He alleged, “Today, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative, incendiary, and inflammatory comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks. He is today invited for a one-on-one special lunch with President Trump. This is a setback for Indian diplomacy. We are quiet about it, we have not objected to it.”

Understand the 'triple jhatka' that the Indian foreign policy and diplomacy have received. Today Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose provocative, incendiary, and inflammatory comments are directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks.



He is today invited for a one-on-one special… pic.twitter.com/NYYaashLFS — Congress (@INCIndia) June 18, 2025

“Second, General Michael Kurilla, who is the Head of the US Central Command, says that Pakistan is a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism. We are saying Pakistan is a phenomenal perpetrator. Third, from 10th May onwards, 14 times President Trump has been claiming that he mediated a ceasefire, he used trade as an instrument, he put Pakistan and India together,” the senior Congressman added.

He reiterated the opposition’s call for a special session of Parliament. He insisted that the prime minister should make the same statements in Parliament as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri did about the 35-minute phone call between PM Modi and President Trump. He also repeated the same points in a social media post.

Field Marshall Asim Munir, the man whose inflammatory, incendiary and provocative remarks were linked directly to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, is having lunch today with President Trump in the White House. Is this why President Trump abandoned the G7 Summit a day early… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2025

Notwithstanding the comments made by the Congress party and its leaders, the meeting between Trump and Munir is occurring amidst a series of chaotic events happening elsewhere. Iran-Israel conflict is escalating with each passing day, and if it snowballs into a full-scale war, US will have to formally enter the fray. And this is where Pakistan comes in as its location next to Iran makes it very useful for the United States.

Historically, the United States has always used Pakistan in the region to achieve its goals, a fact which has been acknowledged by the leaders of the Islamic Republic. Pakistan was used by the US for years for its strategic operations in Afghanistan and others parts of the region.

Nonetheless, the United States president rarely, if ever, hosts a lunch for a foreign army leader. Pakistani military chiefs including Pervez Musharraf, Zia-ul Haq, and Ayub Khan have met modern US presidents, but only after taking power in the wake of coups that overthrew civilian leaders.

It is important to note that the Pakistani army has effectively been the ruling authority of the nation, whether through coups or by establishing puppet civilian governments and managing them from behind the scenes.

Assistance during Iran-Israel conflict

Israeli military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities has been one of the most critical events in the Middle East. The removal of non-essential staff from diplomatic offices and military installations throughout the region and other recent US actions, hints that there may be serious escalation ahead.

Pakistan’s location could become strategically important during a large scale war and US would look to exploit it. During a larger regional conflict that would involve Iranian proxies in the Middle East, the US could attempt to make sure that Islamabad provides covert assistance, such as the use of its military facilities and assets and maintains cooperation.

More importantly, Iran and Pakistan share a 905-kilometer (562-mile) border through the province of Balochistan in the southwest where anti-Iranian rebel groups have Pakistan’s tacit backing. Pakistan may provide the US military planners with a clandestine front for intelligence or logistical operations if the Israel-Iran war intensifies.

Although Trump’s gesture tacitly acknowledges Munir as Pakistan’s de facto leader, Washington seems to be asking for his cooperation or at the very least, support for its planned attacks on Iran in the event that the Persian nation refuses to give up its nuclear program. Furthermore, the United States and Israel want to ensure that Iran remains isolated in the Muslim world and does not receive any assistance from Islamabad, whose precarious situation leaves it open to pressure and allows it to switch course in exchange for funds.

Pakistan’s support for Iran raises alarm in US

It is also feasible that Munir could be warned about any support for Iran as Israel’s strikes on the country have been formally denounced by Islamabad, which described them as “unjustified and illegitimate aggression” and a “brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty as well as “blatant provocations” which violated the country’s territorial sovereignty. Notably, Israel is an enemy country for Pakistan as well, and it is entire plausible that Pakistan may get tempted to materially support Iran during the war against Israel.

“The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on 13th June.

Pakistan stands with the Iranian government and people, according to statements by Pakistani leaders, notably Ishaq Dar, the country’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the minister of defense also underlined the necessity for Muslim countries to band together in the face of what he called “Israeli aggression,” urging them to cut their ties with the Jewish nation and demanding an urgent Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) session to develop a coordinated strategy.

Although Khawaja rejected assertions made by an Iranian general, Mohsen Rezaei, that Pakistan had pledged nuclear retaliation against Israel in the event that Iran were hit with nuclear weapons as “fabricated” and “irresponsible,” he cautioned that Jerusalem’s unreported nuclear arsenal could intensify regional conflicts.

Munir himself declared that his nation supported Iran and hoped the war would soon come to an end, in Washington DC.

This tilting towards Iran during the conflict by Pakistan is a cause of concern for the US. They would prefer Pakistan to be at least neutral if they can’t openly come out in support of the US alliance. US is looking to totally isolate Iran and won’t like it if other countries extend their open support to it.

Conclusion

The military, not the civilian administration, controls Pakistan’s foreign policy, notably when it comes to the US, which is interacting with the real authority in Islamabad by dealing directly with the leadership of Pakistan’s army.

The current geopolitical situation with Iran and Israel at each other’s throats dictates that US has to try and keep Pakistan on its side as they will be needing Pakistan’s air bases and air space to attack Iran from its eastern border.

US has used Pakistan’s airbases in the past during its war in Afghanistan and will look to use them again as it looks to counter Iran from there.

So, Congress, this is not a failure of Indian diplomacy or any big win for Pakistan that Asim Munir is meeting Donald Trump at the White House. Pakistan is a useful idiot for USA, one that is easily bought as well, and America need them right now as the tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel.