Saturday, July 26, 2025
HomeWorldSpooked by Chinese spying, world's largest asset management company BlackRock tells its employees not...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Spooked by Chinese spying, world’s largest asset management company BlackRock tells its employees not to carry company laptops or mobiles to China

BlackRock continues to have a strong foothold in China through its fully owned mutual fund company and a wealth management joint venture with China Construction Bank Corp.

OpIndia Staff
BlackRock, an American multinational investment company
Image via Politico

A new restriction has been imposed by BlackRock on its employees over electronic devices while traveling to China. It allowed them to use temporary loaner phones and prohibited them from carrying the company’s laptops during any business trip to China.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, detailed the “policy enhancement” in an internal memo effective July 16, as per a Bloomberg report. It barred the employees from using BlackRock-issued iPhones, iPads, Laptops, and remote access via private network while staying in China. They will additionally lose access to the BlackRock network during personal travel to the country.

By enforcing these restrictions, BlackRock aims to mitigate potential data breaches and ensure adherence to local regulations, a crucial step given the increased scrutiny on foreign firms operating in China. 

US-China tensions the trigger

This significant move reflects a way to alleviate any unnecessary tension that can be linked to the company. China has been in the spotlight with the geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, which continues to strain international business relationships.

The move didn’t come out of the blue; it was preceded by a series of incidents involving Western businesses being prevented from leaving China. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry described it as a criminal matter after Wells Fargo suspended travel to China last week and one of its senior trade financing bankers, Chenyue Mao, was blocked from departing the country.

China has also done something similar by restricting a US patent and Trademark Office employee from leaving during a personal visit earlier this month. While a US Commerce Department worker has reportedly faced hurdles in leaving China for several months

Data security challenge

The global companies have met with many struggles to balance operational needs with compliance requirements since China implemented stricter data security laws in 2021. They found difficulty in establishing onshore data centers to keep Chinese information within the country, adding significant costs and complicating business management.  

BlackRock continues to have a strong foothold in China through its fully owned mutual fund company and a wealth management joint venture with China Construction Bank Corp. Its updated travel policy highlights the growing difficulties global financial firms face as regulatory and security complexities intensify between the US and China.

Meanwhile, Amazon is closing its AI lab in Shanghai due to escalating geopolitical tensions. Established in 2018, the lab produced over 100 academic papers and played a key role in developing a neural network framework that reportedly contributed nearly $1 billion in sales, according to a lab scientist.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Be it Jalaluddin or Farhan, Md Kaif or Rehman, all of them targeted Hindu girls for conversion: 6 Islamic conversions rackets busted in 2...

रामांशी -

Rahul Gandhi shows up at demolished slums to play activist, hoping to cash in on a Supreme Court-ordered demolition, but the ‘Yuvraj’ walks away...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Delhi’s BJP govt moves Supreme Court seeking review of ban on older vehicles, says order was not based on scientific study and it affects...

Raju Das -

Weaponisation of blasphemy law, Hindus subjected to discrimination, minorities unable to practice their Faith openly: USCIRF releases report on religious freedom in Bangladesh

OpIndia Staff -

From Hambantota to Malé: The stark difference between China’s debt diplomacy and India’s developmental approach

Divyansh Tiwari -

PM Modi presents BHISHM Cubes to Maldives: Read about the innovative modular portable hospitals developed by India for rapid deployment in emergencies

OpIndia Staff -

Hundreds of suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants moved to holding centres in Gurugram, 10 confirmed illegals handed over to BSF

OpIndia Staff -

Meerut: Members of Hindu organisation perform purification ritual at Shiv Mandir where Muslim man Qasim was fraudulently living as a Hindu priest

OpIndia Staff -

Student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami invites ‘Twitter historian’ to peddle lies about Hindutva, promotes her for whitewashing Islamic bigotry: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay High Court dismisses CPIM’s plea seeking permission to protest about Gaza, tells them to look at their own country and be patriotic

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com