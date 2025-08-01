Friday, August 1, 2025
Indian Army signs MoU with Axiscades Aerospace for next-generation indigenous 50-ton tank transporter trailers

The Indian Army on Friday signed a contract worth Rs 223.95 Crores with Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited for the procurement of 212 state-of-the-art 50-ton tank Transporter Trailers in a significant step towards enhancing its operational mobility and supporting the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

The contract was signed today under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, reinforcing the commitment to indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

These next-generation trailers come equipped with hydraulic/pneumatic loading ramps and steerable and liftable axles, enabling swift and efficient transportation of tanks and other Armoured (A) vehicles across diverse and challenging terrain.

The advanced mobility solutions offered by these platforms will act as a force multiplier for the field army, significantly enhancing its logistical and operational capabilities.

This indigenous procurement not only marks a boost to the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem but also promises sustained employment generation. It stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s continuous efforts in strengthening self-reliance and building robust capabilities for future challenges.

Earlier on July 28, the Indian Army conducted ‘Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI’ in July 2025.

The exercise conducted in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim tested new technologies designed to improve battlefield awareness, real-time surveillance and quick decision-making. Troops from Trishakti Corps used a mix of ground-based systems and aerial platforms, including UAVs and drones, to carry out realistic scenarios, the press release said.

A key highlight was the use of AI-enabled sensors linked to advanced communication systems. This setup ensured smooth and secure data flow between command centres, improving situational awareness and enabling faster, better decisions, creating a strong sensor-to-shooter link.

