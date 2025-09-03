Prime Minister Modi is reportedly set to visit Manipur in the second week of September 2025. This is going to be the first visit of the Prime Minister in two years since the ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023. The state has been under the President’s rule since February 13, 2023.

The speculation about PM Modi visiting the state was strengthened after Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel chaired a meeting on Sunday (29th August), which was attended by several officials. In the meeting, which was described as a “preparatory meeting for the proposed VVIP visit in September 2025”, police were reportedly directed to beef up security arrangements at two venues- the Kangla Fort in Imphal (the traditional seat of power in Manipur) and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur (a Kuki-majority district).

In addition to that, a notice was issued by the Manipur DGP, directing that no leave should be granted to any official or personnel between the 7th and the 14th September, except in case of extreme emergencies. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate a railway project on 13th September in Imphal.

Kuki-Zo Council representatives hoping to meet the PM

According to reports, some Union Home Ministry officials will meet representatives of the Kuki-Zo insurgent groups on Wednesday (September 3, 2025), to decide on the extension of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, which was signed by the Central and the state governments with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO). The Manipur government withdrew from the tripartite pact on February 29, 2024.

Spokesperson of the Kuki Zo Council, Ginza Vaulzong, expressed hope that PM Modi will meet the representatives of the Kuki community. “If he is stopping by Manipur to understand our hardship and address our issues, then it will be very good. We expect him to sit with our leaders to understand our situation and demands. We also expect him to visit relief camps to see the hardships our IDPs (internally displaced people) face,” said Vualzong.

On June 9, 2025, the Union Home Ministry resumed talks with the Kuki-Zo SoO groups after a two-year gap since the ethnic violence, to renegotiate the SoO agreement with stricter ground rules. One of the conditions is reducing the number of SoO camps from the existing 14 camps to 7, away from the Meitei-dominated areas. The insurgent groups will reportedly hold talks with the Home Ministry Adviser (Northeast), A.K. Mishra, and Intelligence Bureau officials today (September 3, 2025). Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Kuki-Zo civil society groups are likely to unblock NH2 and NH37, which pass through the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas. NH2 and NH37 connect the landlocked Imphal valley to Nagaland and Assam, respectively. The highways, which are the key routes for the supply of essential commodities, have been blocked for the Meitei people for the last two years.

What is the SoO agreement

The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement is a tripartite agreement, signed by the central government and the Manipur government with the Kuki National Organisation on August 22, 2008, to put a stop to hostilities by Kuki militant groups. Under the pact, 25 armed Kuki armed groups agreed to stop violence in all forms. The central and state governments also agreed not to use force (army, paramilitary, state police) against the signatory Kuki militant groups as long as they follow the terms of the agreement.

After the agreement, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was formed comprising the principal secretary (Home), the inspector general of the additional director general (intelligence), representatives of the army, paramilitary forces and the home ministry. The group was to meet every month and see if the signatory militant groups were sticking to the terms of the agreement.

The terms of the agreement included-

The cadres of the signatory militant groups were to remain in designated camps.

The routine administration of the camp would be controlled by the groups staying therein.

A monthly stipend of ₹6,000 was paid to the cadres.

These camps will not be located near populated areas, the National Highways, or the international border.

The special branch of state police will be provided with a complete list of all the cadres, with details like names, date of birth and latest photographs.

All cadres will be issued identity cards.

Members of the groups, which move frequently, will be provided with different photo identity cards by the IGP (Intelligence) Manipur.

Some terms of the agreement have been revised over the years. The agreement has been extended every year since 2008, and its last extension ended on February 29, 2023.

Ethnic violence in Manipur

Violent clashes erupted between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur after the Manipur High Court passed an order on March 27, 2023, directing the Manipur state government to submit recommendations to the Union government for the inclusion of Meitei in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. The order was passed by the High Court on several petitions filed by Meitei activists seeking the said direction. The Kuki-Zo community was opposed to the conferment of ST status on the Meitei community. The ethnic violence involved killings, arson and incidents of sexual violence, resulting in around 260 deaths and 60,000 people being displaced.