On 26th November, two West Virginia National Guard, a man and a woman, who had been deployed to the nation’s capital were shot in the afternoon, only blocks from the White House, on the day before Thanksgiving. According to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, they were admitted to the hospital in severe condition. The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal from Afghanistan.

He seemed to have acted alone and specifically targeted the victims, however, his past and motivation are under probe by federal authorities. He might have even shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, according to witness testimony, but authorities indicated that the information is under inquiry.

According to two sources, Lakanwal entered the nation on 8th September 2021 under a refugee program for Afghans escaping their homeland and was in the United States illegally after overstaying his visa, reported New York Post.

He landed in the nation under Biden administration’s “Operation Allies Welcome” and relocated to Bellingham of Washington, a town near the Canadian border that accepted other Afghan refugees. A relative revealed that the culprit has a wife and five boys and grew up in the Khost province, based on a NBC report.

The perpetrator of the potential terror assault served with American soldiers in his native nation before travelling to the Western country. He was a member of the Afghan Army for 10 years and stationed in Kandahar where he assisted US Special Forces in the area. He left Afghanistan after suffering wounds during his service. He also worked for Amazon and Amazon Flex.

How the attack unfolded

Lakanwal waited until he turned the corner close to the 17th Street and I Street NW, near Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest Washington, DC (District of Columbia), at almost 2:15 pm (local time). He started shooting, first wounding a female Guard in the chest and then in the head. According to reports, the gunman then opened fire on the second Guard before a third Guard who was stationed nearby rushed over and shot him.

Afterward, an injured Lakanwal was taken to a nearby hospital. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to call him an “animal” and promised that “he will pay a very steep price.” For a brief period, flights at the city’s principal airport were suspended and the White House was placed under lockdown.

Trump also conveyed that the Guards were shot “at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House. This heinous assault was an act of evil, hatred, and terror. It was a crime against our entire nation and humanity” and termed Afghanistan as “a hellhole on Earth.”

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "…Earlier today, on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington, DC, were shot at point-blank range in a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House… This heinous… pic.twitter.com/6GVTX6GFHN — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

“This attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. The last administration let in 20 million unknown and unvetted foreigners from all over the world,” the Republican leader charged during the address.

“We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden. And we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them. America will never bend and never yield in the face of terror,” he further pronounced.

Additionally, he gave the order to send 500 additional guards to Washington. US Citizenship and Immigration Services swiftly outlined that all immigration cases pertaining to Afghan immigrants would no longer be processed “indefinitely pending further review.”

Kash Patel pledged that the offender “will be brought to justice,” at a press conference. He confirmed that the incident would be handled as an assault on a federal law enforcement official.

According to Jeff Carroll, executive assistant chief of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, Lakanwal was detained at the scene and taken into custody by members of the National Guard and law enforcement. The shooter was transported in an ambulance almost naked. He had no identification on him and refused to assist the authorities.

Carroll stated that the attack was sudden and intentional and added, “It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard.” Lakanwal opened fire with a handgun on the two armed personnel who were on street patrol.

His weapon contained four rounds, reported CBS News. He shot the second Guard after stealing the weapon from his first victim, who had slumped after the attack. The deadly assault was finally stopped when a third Guard member, who was unharmed, returned fire.

The Muslim man was struck by gunfire four times. According to witnesses, emergency personnel worked furiously at the site, taking off most of his clothes in an effort to stabilise him before taking him to the hospital. The incident is now being looked into by the FBI as a potential terrorist act.

In recent months, several states have dispatched Guard personnel to Washington as part of President Trump’s public safety campaign as the mission has spread to many other significant US cities.

Police are at present examining surveillance footage, speaking with witnesses and investigating Lakanwal’s background as federal agencies are supporting the identity verification process.

Operation Allies Welcome

US forces left Afghanistan in 2021 as Taliban took back control of the nation. Afterward, several Afghan citizens, at least 76,000, fled to the United States. Many people who served with the military throughout the country’s 20-year conflict were granted special immigration visas while others were granted parole, a temporary humanitarian status. A different program known as temporary protected status which former President Joe Biden extended in 2023 but Trump decided to terminate earlier this year, also provided deportation respite to over 8,000 Afghan nationals.

