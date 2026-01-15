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Several ancient statues of Hindu deities discovered during excavations at various places in Bihar, including Vishnu, Ganesha, Surya and Buddha idols

OpIndia Staff
Several ancient idols have been unearthed at different places in Bihar.
Ancient idols that unearthed at various places in Bihar. (Images via X/@reach_ashutosh)

Several statues of Hindu deities have recently been unearthed at different places in Bihar, revealing the cultural heritage of the state. The relics were discovered in districts like Nalanda, Gaya, Vaishali, and Jamui.

The statues include 1,200–2,000 years old Buddha statues from Nalanda, Gaya and Vaishali, and a 1,500-year-old Ganesha idol from Nagarjuni Hills in Jamui. Some 8th–10th century Vishnu and Surya idols from the Pala period were found at Lakhisarai and Madhubani. In addition to that, over 1000-year-old Jain Tirthankara statues were discovered in Nawada and Gaya. Similarly, Shaivite sculptures from Gopalganj and Rohtas, a 1,300-year-old Vishnu statue from Bhagalpur, and a Surya Dev statue from Jamui were also discovered.

The 1500-year-old Ganesh idol found in Jamui is holding a dessert called ‘Pedakiya’, which is believed to be the original version of the ‘Modak’, a traditional Indian sweet dumpling offered to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pedakiya is a crescent-shaped dessert, said to represent the crescent moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead. Our ancestors

Ancient sites discovered in Odisha and other states

The discovery of ancient idols in Bihar is followed by a rare archaeological discovery at the Bhimmandali mountains in Redakhol, Sambalpur district of Odisha. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) launched an extensive survey of the site, believed to be carrying imprints of a 10,000-year-old civilisation. The ASI found several rock-cut paintings, tools, and other artefacts at 42 locations across Bhima Mandali, Raila, Landimal, and Luhapanka panchayats, and the protected forests of Chhatagada and Brahmani. The rock carvings depict imagery of animals and birds, providing a glimpse into early human artistic expression.

Last year in June, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IUAC Delhi, and PRL Ahmedabad, discovered firm evidence of pre-Harappan human presence in the Kachchh region of Gujarat. The study found that human settlement as old as 5,000 years before the emergence of the Harappan civilisation existed in the region. The researchers found massive heaps of discarded shells, now identified as shell middens. This indicated that prehistoric communities inhabited mangrove-dominated landscapes and consumed shell species such as oysters and gastropods.

Later, in July 2025, a remarkable archaeological finding emerged in Maski town in the Raichur district of Karnataka. It was estimated that humans lived in that are around 4,000 years ago. The discovery was made by scientists who were searching for additional information about the captivating location. A collaborative team of 20 researchers from India, Canada and the United States worked together to find out more about the area’s past. Researchers started excavation around Mallikarjun Hill, close to the Mallikarjuna Temple and the town’s Anjaneya Swamy temple. They came across a variety of artefacts and other tools that date back four millennia, which suggests that the area was once a vibrant settlement. 

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OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

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