A horrifying incident came to light from Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, where a six-year-old Hindu girl was sexually assaulted by three minor Muslim boys from the neighbourhood. The child was found badly injured and bleeding. One of the boys later dropped her outside her home, claiming she had fallen after colliding with an e-rickshaw. Moments after entering the house, the child collapsed in front of her mother. She was in severe pain and soon lost consciousness.

3 Muslims sexually assaulted a 6-Year-Old Hindu Girl in Delhi's Bhajanpura



"Took her to the roof… stuffed cloth in mouth…"



The victim narrated her ordeal to @Keshavmalan93

Full ground report coming soon… pic.twitter.com/mPFRthj2bf — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) January 29, 2026

Mother rushes to the police station

When the mother saw the blood on her daughter’s clothes and her condition, she first rushed out to seek medical help. On the way, she decided to go straight to the Jafrabad police station first. She narrated the entire incident to the police and explained how the child had been left at their doorstep in an injured state.

According to the family, despite being informed immediately, the police took nearly 10 hours to reach the spot where the boys were expected to be found. The distance between the police station and the location was only around 10 minutes.

By the time the police acted, only two of the three minors were detained. The main accused managed to escape and remains outside the reach of Delhi Police even 10 days after the incident, the family said.

Ground Report: A narrow lane filled with fear and silence

On 28th January, the Opindia team visited the victim’s family in Bhajanpura, where the family lives in a single large room at the end of a narrow, poorly maintained lane. Inside the room, the young girl lay unconscious on a bed, wrapped in a blanket. Her parents sat silently nearby, visibly broken and worried, unsure of what the future holds for them or their child.

Father recounts the evening of 18th January

The victim’s father said the incident took place around 7 pm on 18th January, when he was heading to the market to buy vegetables, and his daughter insisted on accompanying him. He bought her a few items from a shop near the house, and then he asked her to return home.

While returning, the father noticed that one of the accused and his family were fleeing the area in a hurry. At that moment, he did not realise the reason behind their sudden departure.

When he reached home, he found that the same boy and two others had assaulted his child. The father said the main accused is currently in Darbhanga, Bihar, but the police have shown no urgency in arresting him.

Since the incident, the father has not been able to drive his rickshaw, and the mother has stopped going to work. They spend their time caring for their injured daughter.

‘They hurt my child like animals,’ says the mother

The victim’s mother recalled that one of the boys brought her daughter home in his arms and told her a false story about an accident. When she noticed blood coming from her child’s private parts, she questioned him, asking how there could be such injuries if it was an accident and why there were no visible injuries on her head or face. The boy then left the child and ran away.

The mother said her daughter had scratch marks and bite marks on her body. Her clothes were torn, and there was visible swelling on her ear. She described the assault as inhuman and brutal.

Crime scene tells a horrifying story

The mother also accompanied the police to the spot where the crime took place. The location was identified as a bangle factory in the area. Blood stains were visible on the walls and roof, clearly showing the violence the child had gone through. The police recorded a video of the scene, but by the time raids were conducted, the main accused had already escaped.

The family said their pain increased further when, a day after the incident, the mother of one of the accused came to their house and threatened them. She reportedly told them that what happened to the girl was right and justified.

The child’s statement brings tears

The six-year-old child, speaking with difficulty while lying on her bed, said that three boys assaulted her. She said a cloth was stuffed into her mouth so she could not scream. Her words left everyone present in tears and highlighted the cruelty of the act.

A family crushed by poverty and loss

The victim’s family originally comes from Rudrapur district in Uttarakhand and has been living in Delhi for around 15 years. The father earns a living by driving a pedal rickshaw, and the mother works as a labourer in a paper factory. They have been staying in the rented room in Bhajanpura for the last three years.

The father said he has five children, three daughters and two sons. Eight months ago, their eldest son, aged 14, died due to illness. Because of financial hardship, the family could not afford proper treatment. He said this latest incident has completely shattered whatever strength they had left.

Feeling unsafe in the neighbourhood

The father shared that his family is the only Hindu household in the street where the incident occurred, while the rest of the residents are Muslim. Though the larger area has many Hindu families, he said they feel unsafe and isolated in that particular lane. Since the incident, their 12-year-old daughter has stayed at home to look after her younger siblings as the parents struggle to cope with the trauma and fear that now surrounds their daily lives.

Neighbours demand strict punishment

Residents of the area expressed strong anger over the crime. A Hindu woman from the street said the accused should receive the harshest punishment so that such acts never happen again. A Muslim woman who sells tea nearby also demanded the strictest action, saying that what happened to the child could happen to any family if such crimes are not stopped.