Thursday, January 22, 2026
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Amritsar police arrest Sikh man for desecrating Hindu deity images, Hindu activist flags...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Amritsar police arrest Sikh man for desecrating Hindu deity images, Hindu activist flags rising attacks; Exclusive details

Videos showing stamping and spitting on deity posters went viral, prompting swift police action. OpIndia accessed the FIR and spoke to complainant Sachin Mehra, who warned against dismissing such cases as isolated or trivial incidents.

Anurag
Sikh man arrested in Amritsar after videos show desecration of Hindu deity images
Amritsar police arrest Sikh man accused for desecrating Hindu deity images (Image: SS from viral videos)

On 21 January, Amritsar Police arrested a Sikh man for desecrating images of Hindu deities. The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, was seen in a viral video stepping on a banner with images of Hindu deities. Following a complaint filed by the National President of the All India Hindu Sangharsh Committee, Sachin Mehra, an FIR was registered at the Division D Police Station of Amritsar under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR and spoke to the complainant, who detailed how the incident came to light and how police acted in the matter swiftly.

Background of the case

According to media reports, two separate videos from Amritsar surfaced on social media showing a man desecrating images of Hindu deities. In the first video, which was around 52 seconds long, the accused, wearing a jacket and a turban, was seen standing in the rear portion of a residential premises.

The video was recorded from a nearby rooftop, capturing him picking up a broom and then stepping onto banners bearing images of Hindu gods and goddesses. He was seen repeatedly kicking the images with his shoes, wiping the soles of his footwear on them, and then spitting on the posters. At one point, he also looked in the direction from where the video was being recorded.

Later, a second video, which was around two minutes long, went viral on social media. In this video, a youth who identified himself as Naman Kapoor, district general secretary of the Congress Committee, confronted the accused at his residence in Gadda Wali Gali.

Kapoor stated that the viral video of the accused desecrating Hindu deities was recorded in the same locality. He was then seen slapping the accused and reprimanding him for his actions. After that, the accused was seen holding his ears, folding his hands, and repeatedly apologising.

He admitted to the mistake and sought forgiveness. Several people present at the spot scolded him for provoking religious tensions. During the exchange, some individuals were also heard disputing the accused’s religious identity, while others accused him of deliberately trying to instigate communal discord.

The videos triggered sharp reactions from Hindu organisations. They warned the police against diluting the seriousness of the incident by labelling the accused as mentally unstable. Amritsar police confirmed that a case was registered for hurting religious sentiments and that the accused has been taken into custody for further investigation.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered at the Division D Police Station, Amritsar, under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to deliberate acts intended to wound religious sentiments.

Source: Sachin Mehra

According to the complaint filed by Sachin Mehra, he came across the viral video on 19 January in which a man was seen placing posters of Hindu deities on the ground and stamping on them. Mehra said the accused committed acts of desecration. Subsequent inquiries about the video revealed that the incident happened in Gadda Wali Gali, Namak Mandi, Amritsar.

As per the FIR, the complainant, Sachin Mehra, Pradhan of the All India Hindu Sangharsh Committee, stated that on 19 January 2026 he came across a video on social media in which a man was seen placing posters of Hindu deities on the ground and stamping on them, thereby committing acts of desecration. Subsequent inquiries revealed that the incident took place in Gadda Wali Gali, Namak Mandi, Amritsar.

Source: Sachin Mehra

The accused was identified as Rajinder Singh alias Raju alias Guddu, a resident of the same locality. The FIR noted that such acts caused deep hurt to the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Following verification, the police found a prima facie case under Section 298 BNS and initiated legal proceedings.

Rising cases of attack on Hindu religions symbols, what complainant told OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, Mehra confirmed that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail after being presented in court. He said that he had noticed the video circulating on social media and immediately sought details of the accused. Once the identity and location were confirmed, a complaint was filed at the Division D Police Station, following which the police acted promptly and arrested the accused.

Mehra told OpIndia that this was not an isolated incident and that he had previously filed multiple complaints related to the desecration of Hindu religious symbols, including cases in Ludhiana. He expressed concern that while Hindu organisations consistently take the lead in pursuing legal action, broader moral support from the Hindu community often remains limited.

He also highlighted the role of fake social media identities and WhatsApp groups that circulate abusive content targeting Hindu beliefs. According to Mehra, while arrests are possible when the offender is clearly identified, it becomes difficult for the police to act proactively in cases involving anonymous online abuse without sustained pressure and cooperation.

Conclusion

The incident has once again brought focus on repeated cases of desecration of Hindu religious symbols not only in Punjab but across the country. In this particular case, the swift registration of an FIR under Section 298 of the BNS and the arrest of the accused have temporarily calmed tensions. However, as highlighted by the complainant, the broader issue of organised online abuse, fake identities, and the lack of consistent community backing pose challenges in addressing such incidents.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘One lakh fake forged birth certificates issued in two months through Central Registration System (CRS)’: All you need to know about Kirit Somaiya’s explosive...

Jinit Jain -

Donald Trump made himself richer by $1.4 billion after becoming President for second term, says report: Read details

Shraddha Pandey -

FF BOT at armament depots: Indian Army signs ₹62 crore deal with Swadeshi Empresa for “Made in India” firefighting robots developed under iDEX initiative

Rukma Rathore -

India’s poorest households are consuming gutkha, other tobacco products at an alarming rate, spending more and more on it: Study reveals

Rukma Rathore -

‘Isko batana hai… anjaam kya hota hai’: Bombay HC denies bail to Yusuf Khan, accused in Umesh Kolhe’s murder, says killing was ‘meant to...

Anurag -

Uttar Pradesh: 10 illegal mazars on Suheldev Medical College land in Bahraich finally bulldozed by administration after years of legal battle

Rukma Rathore -

Maneka Gandhi’s remarks irresponsible and should invite contempt: Read what SC said on callous statements by former minister over stray dogs issue

Anurag -

‘Udhayanidhi Stalin made hate speech against Hindus’: Madras HC quashes FIR against BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, says DMK has a history of...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rs 8031.56 crores saved, lakhs of fraudulent transactions stopped: Read how Centre’s Suspect Registry is helping India combat cyber frauds

Shraddha Pandey -

Shimjitha Musthafa booked after a man commits suicide following sexual harassment allegations: Kerala tragedy exposes dangers of social media vigilantism

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com