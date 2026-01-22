On 21 January, Amritsar Police arrested a Sikh man for desecrating images of Hindu deities. The accused, identified as Rajinder Singh, was seen in a viral video stepping on a banner with images of Hindu deities. Following a complaint filed by the National President of the All India Hindu Sangharsh Committee, Sachin Mehra, an FIR was registered at the Division D Police Station of Amritsar under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR and spoke to the complainant, who detailed how the incident came to light and how police acted in the matter swiftly.

Background of the case

According to media reports, two separate videos from Amritsar surfaced on social media showing a man desecrating images of Hindu deities. In the first video, which was around 52 seconds long, the accused, wearing a jacket and a turban, was seen standing in the rear portion of a residential premises.

The video was recorded from a nearby rooftop, capturing him picking up a broom and then stepping onto banners bearing images of Hindu gods and goddesses. He was seen repeatedly kicking the images with his shoes, wiping the soles of his footwear on them, and then spitting on the posters. At one point, he also looked in the direction from where the video was being recorded.

Later, a second video, which was around two minutes long, went viral on social media. In this video, a youth who identified himself as Naman Kapoor, district general secretary of the Congress Committee, confronted the accused at his residence in Gadda Wali Gali.

Kapoor stated that the viral video of the accused desecrating Hindu deities was recorded in the same locality. He was then seen slapping the accused and reprimanding him for his actions. After that, the accused was seen holding his ears, folding his hands, and repeatedly apologising.

He admitted to the mistake and sought forgiveness. Several people present at the spot scolded him for provoking religious tensions. During the exchange, some individuals were also heard disputing the accused’s religious identity, while others accused him of deliberately trying to instigate communal discord.

The videos triggered sharp reactions from Hindu organisations. They warned the police against diluting the seriousness of the incident by labelling the accused as mentally unstable. Amritsar police confirmed that a case was registered for hurting religious sentiments and that the accused has been taken into custody for further investigation.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered at the Division D Police Station, Amritsar, under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to deliberate acts intended to wound religious sentiments.

Source: Sachin Mehra

According to the complaint filed by Sachin Mehra, he came across the viral video on 19 January in which a man was seen placing posters of Hindu deities on the ground and stamping on them. Mehra said the accused committed acts of desecration. Subsequent inquiries about the video revealed that the incident happened in Gadda Wali Gali, Namak Mandi, Amritsar.

Source: Sachin Mehra

The accused was identified as Rajinder Singh alias Raju alias Guddu, a resident of the same locality. The FIR noted that such acts caused deep hurt to the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Following verification, the police found a prima facie case under Section 298 BNS and initiated legal proceedings.

Rising cases of attack on Hindu religions symbols, what complainant told OpIndia

Speaking to OpIndia, Mehra confirmed that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail after being presented in court. He said that he had noticed the video circulating on social media and immediately sought details of the accused. Once the identity and location were confirmed, a complaint was filed at the Division D Police Station, following which the police acted promptly and arrested the accused.

Mehra told OpIndia that this was not an isolated incident and that he had previously filed multiple complaints related to the desecration of Hindu religious symbols, including cases in Ludhiana. He expressed concern that while Hindu organisations consistently take the lead in pursuing legal action, broader moral support from the Hindu community often remains limited.

He also highlighted the role of fake social media identities and WhatsApp groups that circulate abusive content targeting Hindu beliefs. According to Mehra, while arrests are possible when the offender is clearly identified, it becomes difficult for the police to act proactively in cases involving anonymous online abuse without sustained pressure and cooperation.

Conclusion

The incident has once again brought focus on repeated cases of desecration of Hindu religious symbols not only in Punjab but across the country. In this particular case, the swift registration of an FIR under Section 298 of the BNS and the arrest of the accused have temporarily calmed tensions. However, as highlighted by the complainant, the broader issue of organised online abuse, fake identities, and the lack of consistent community backing pose challenges in addressing such incidents.