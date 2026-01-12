King George Medical University (KGMU), Uttar Pradesh, is recognised for its research and treatment of various diseases. However, the emergence of Islamic radicalism within its walls has recently come to public attention, followed by the incident involving a Hindu doctor who faced harassment from Dr Rameezuddin Naik and accused him of love jihad.

The layers of this radical conspiracy are gradually being exposed. This case highlighted the suffering caused by the oppression of women, the machinations of Islamists such as Rameez and the reported protection offered by political entities like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The origin of this matter traces back to Pilibhit, the native place of Rameezuddin and his father, Salimuddin, who then relocated to Khatima and took the surname “Malik.” The latter established a homoeopathic medical store and began to make connections with women through this. Salimuddin entered into marriages with four Hindu women, pressuring them to embrace Islam.

According to reports, Salimuddin maintained contact with a Qazi (Islamic judge) from Pilibhit and made regular trips to Deoband. The family witnessed a rise in religious extremism, and this animosity towards Hindus was inherited by Rameez. He excelled academically and was given admission to Agra Medical College in 2012. This marks a pivotal moment in the story.

“Islamic Medicos Meet” at Agra Medical College: A centre for religious conversion

Bhupendra Singh, a former doctor at KGMU, recalled that the event occurred in 2012 when Rameez joined the MBBS program at SN Medical College in Agra. At that time, the Samajwadi Party had assumed power in the state, emboldening the fundamentalists. Afterwards, meetings commenced at the institution in the name of “Islamic Medicos Meet” where Maulanas (Islamic clerics) and senior students began instructing juniors on how to approach Hindu girls. Additionally, there was a WhatsApp group named “Islamic Medicos” which they used to remain in touch with one another.

Bhupendra stated, “Many Muslim doctors trapped Hindu girls in romantic relationships at that college and later changed their religion. Rameez also had four or five close Muslim associates who were pursuing the same objective. One of his acquaintances at KGMU has been engaged in similar activities for the past year.”

He added, “Rameez also had the backing of his family. His father consistently told him to convert girls. He, with Salimuddin’s consent, would acquire American marijuana to showcase his sexual abilities to the girls. He would then assert that his sexual prowess was a gift from Allah.”

Links between KGMU and Zakir Naik

Bhupendra recounted that some medical students at KGMU formed contact with the fugitive Islamic radical, Dr Zakir Naik, in 2004. Over time, the practice of sporting beards and hijabs became prevalent in certain areas of the campus. During this timeframe, radicals linked to Zakir Naik’s ideology started to target Hindu girls. It is reported that Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students were particularly active in this regard.

“These students became confident during the regime of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Within three to four years, they turned seniors and commenced delivering speeches. This group remained active until around 2011-12,” Bhupendra mentioned. Medical students were being gathered and indoctrinated under the pretence of an “Islamic Medicos Meet” in Agra. A trend of Muslim doctors marrying Hindu girls was increasingly common at Agra Medical College.

It remains uncertain whether the groups at KGMU and Agra were interconnected or functioning independently. However, the involvement of Maulanas in medical colleges has become a norm. They began visiting Basti Medical College approximately a year ago. A first-year Head of Department in Bulandshahr Medical College was even accused of incorporating examples from the Hadith into his medical science lectures, a practice that had to be stopped after intervention from other faculty members.

The principal faced pressure to provide prayer facilities given the significant number of Muslim students in Bulandshahr. Nevertheless, their objective did not come to fruition after the protests. The presence of clerics is now prevalent in various medical colleges.

It has been revealed that an ex-principal of a medical college, who is currently the principal of a college in Purvanchal, is living with one of her Muslim students in a live-in relationship. She has decided to divorce her husband, and the legal proceedings are ongoing in court.

Conversion, love jihad racket has been going on at KGMU for years.

Bhupendra noted that KGMU served as a major centre for religious conversions almost 10-15 years ago. During that period, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were in power, and clerics from local mosques regularly arrived at the campus. However, things were stable for an extended time after the rise of the Yogi government. Now, these activities have reemerged in recent years.

He indicated that some Muslim nurses are deliberately fostering friendships between their Hindu colleagues and Muslim staff. These connections are steered towards physical closeness with time, followed by pressure for religious conversion. A female nursing staff member became Muslim and tied the knot in the Gandhi Ward of KGMU. The conversion has already taken place in another instance,e and arrangements for the wedding are reportedly in progress.

Likewise, a female contract worker has claimed that a middle-aged Muslim employee tried to manipulate her in the Microbiology department. There are accounts which suggested that individuals linked to Rameez’s gang are engaged in similar activities.

Mohammed Adil, an intern doctor at KGMU, was recently charged with raping a nursing student. He was in multiple relationships with Hindu girls, which he later ended to pursue a relationship with a much younger nursing student from his religion. He informed a Muslim female friend that his past affairs with Hindu girls should not be misconstrued, as he believed it was “good work.”

Students, professors and VC: Multiple faces of extremism at KGMU

The issue extends beyond students or junior doctors. It is disclosed that this extremist ideology has infiltrated KGMU at all levels, from the Vice-Chancellor down to the professors. Rameez’s case illustrated how this ilk pressurises the victims. The case came to light, and the female doctor’s father reached out to the Head of Department, Suresh Babu, on the same day his daughter attempted suicide.

However, Dr Sumaira Qayyum and Dr Wahid Ali, faculty members within the department, influenced Babu during a meeting. Afterwards, he declared that the young woman was mentally unstable and Rameez was a good person before the faculty and resident doctors. Furthermore, resident doctors were pushed to speak against her, but they declined to comply.

The father of the victim simply expressed that he did not wish for the accused to approach his daughter. He also had a meeting with the Chief Proctor, yet no decisive action was taken. Sumaira Qayyum and Wahid Ali were actively attempting to protect Rameez while the entire university administration continued to delay the issue. The Vice-Chancellor eventually formed a committee composed of her trusted associates when the pressure from Hindu organisations escalated.

Moreover, serious concerns were being raised about the administration. KGMU Vice-Chancellor Soniya Nityanand disregarded the rules by appointing a Muslim contractual employee as her advisor and improperly facilitating his transition to a permanent position, along with pension benefits. This person in the VC’s officeprotectso Muslim employees in the institution.

A large number of Muslim faculty members were appointed to the Critical Care department during the Samajwadi Party government. It is charged that rules are repeatedly violated in the department. It is even accused that Nityanand’s advisor discards complaint letters submitted by the Head of Department (HOD), who is a Hindu.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and attorney Prashant Umrao also remarked that the Vice-Chancellor’s office exhibits bias in favour of Muslims. “The office is actively endorsing Muslims. Whether it pertains to cases of jihad or radicalism, the Vice-Chancellor has taken a lenient stance in all instances,” he voiced.

#KGMU से बड़ी खबर है कि KGMU का वाईस चांसलर ऑफिस ही विशेष रूप से मुस्लिमों के समर्थन में लगा हुआ है। इसीलिए जेहाद के मामले हो या कट्टरपंथ के, सबमें वाईस चांसलर ने ढीला ढाला रवैया अपनाया हुआ है।



खबर आ रही है कि केजीएमयू के वाईस चांसलर प्रो सोनिया नित्यानंद ने अपने ऑफिस में एक… — Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) January 12, 2026

Rameez’s link to the Delhi blast perpetrator

Rameez’s association with Dr Parvez Ansari, who was nabbed in relation to the bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, has also been revealed. They had created a network aimed at converting female students at SN Medical College. The two stayed in the hostel together and devised plans to lure Hindu girls. They created a collective that comprised several clerics. Any new Muslim student who enrolled in the college was incorporated into their group.

The medical students and junior doctors would first establish friendships with their female classmates with the objective of conversion. They would meticulously observe their every move, remaining with them from the lecturetheatrer to the library. Once a level of intimacy was achieved, they would record compromising videos of the girls and then leverage the same to pressure them into converting to Islam. It has been reported that several female students fell victim to this conspiracy.

Read the report in Hindi here.