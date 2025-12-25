A case of sexual exploitation, blackmail and forced conversion has surfaced at the prestigious King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. Rameezuddin Naik, a resident doctor in the Pathology Department, is charged with trapping his Hindu colleague in a romantic relationship, sexually exploiting her for 6 months under the guise of marriage, terminating her pregnancy, blackmailing her and pushing her to embrace Islam. He also concealed the fact that he had been married twice, including to a Hindu. Her family has also brought forth assertions of love jihad.

On 23rd December, a First Information Report was launched at the Chowk police station for sexual assault, forced religious conversion and under other pertinent sections. A formal complaint has been submitted in accordance with sections 69, 89 and 351(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act’s sections 3 and 5(1) have also been invoked.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chowk Rajkumar Singh informed that a police team is actively searching for Naik, and he would be apprehended shortly. Meanwhile, he has been suspended from the institution.

The victim tries to end her life, CM Yogi’s assurance and meeting with the State Women’s Commission

The victim met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (or talked to him on the phone) to share her ordeal and disclosed that the Muslim man is not working independently, but he leads a conversion gang on the KGMU campus. CM Yogi then asked for a comprehensive report from the institution’s administration. The Yogi government vowed that the culprits would not be spared.

Her family stressed that the accused had hidden the fact that he had previously converted another Hindu girl to Islam and married her in February of this year. He promised to leave his spouse if the young woman changed her religion after she found out about his reality. However, she refused, and he left her but continued to mentally torment her.

“I started distancing myself from him, but he kept pursuing me and stated that he had my objectionable photos and videos. He threatened to make them viral, which would prevent me from getting married anywhere. He repeatedly forced me to accept and convert to the religion. He continued to blackmail me,” the woman pointed out. She attempted suicide on 17th December by consuming poison in her hostel room, driven to despair by the constant harassment.

The Hindu doctor was admitted in critical condition to the KGMU Trauma Centre and subsequently to the Critical Care Medicine (CCM) Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was released from the hospital on 19th December, following which she and her family appealed to the State Women’s Commission and the public grievance portal. According to reports, she was enduring persistent threats, pressure to stay silent, not initiate any complaint and suppress the issue.

On 22nd December, the victim conducted a press conference alongside Aparna Yadav, the vice-chairperson of the commission. She noted that letters have been sent to the KGMU administration and the police. They are urged to file an official complaint against the offender. She also emphasised that a thorough inquiry is essential, as the manner in which the events have transpired implied that he could be operating a conversion racket for an ulterior motive. The commission also conveyed that the victim would receive legal and psychological assistance at every stage and would not experience any further harassment.

The startling revelations

According to the complaint, the female doctor lived in Lucknow’s Thakurganj and was originally from Howrah in West Bengal. She joined the KGMU Lucknow Cytology Department on 1st July 2025 while pursuing her MD in Pathology. Naik, who was also in the department, befriended her in the same month. He informed her that he was born in Saharanpur and that his present address was Khatima in Uttarakhand. He gradually gained her trust and strengthened their friendship.

The complaint unveiled, “He started tempting me to marry him. Using marriage as a pretext, he got very close to me. Around 8th or 9th August, he came to my rented house. He started talking about having physical relations with me. Despite my refusal, he took me into his confidence by promising marriage and established physical relations with me. Our friendship continued due to trust. He would regularly come to my room and establish physical relations with me while promising marriage.”

She further mentioned that he had sex with her contrary to her will when she visited his rented home in Hussainabad in the name of marrriage and this she did not protest. “I found out I was pregnant in September. When I told him about this, he gave me medicine, saying that we are not married yet. This is not right now,” she added.

The complainant unexpectedly ran into Mansi Saxena in front of Thakurganj’s Batul Plaza in September, who told her that she was Naik’s wife and he had wed her in February after changing her religion. He alleged that it was not true when she confronted him, but maintained regular contact with Mansi.

The Hindu doctor highlighted, “When I asked him to marry me in October, he started talking about religious conversion in November. He insisted that we could only get married afterwards. When I opposed this, an argument started between us. I couldn’t tell anyone else about my troubles, which led me to consume about 30 tablets of Mirtazapine and Venlafaxine on 17th December.”

Her friends took her to the hospital, and she later told her father about the entire occurrence, which resulted in the police complaint.

The university’s action against the accused

The issue was referred to the Vishakha Committee following the directives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sonia Nityanand. It commenced its probe by first documenting the testimonies of the victim and the perpetrator. The latter asserted that he was unmarried and refuted any allegations of having been previously married. He was told to furnish evidence to substantiate his claims.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh stated that the university management has provided a room for the female doctor in the hostel, prioritising her safety, and a female security personnel is going to be stationed at her dormitory around the clock. He pointed out that Malik has been suspended and directed to refrain from appearing on the campus.

The action was executed by the Dean of Academics, Professor Virendra Atam, with the consent of the Vice-Chancellor. Given the gravity of the matter, the committee determined that Naik might affect the impartial and unbiased probe. Therefore, he was told to remain at the KGMU headquarters throughout the suspension period, although he is not permitted to carry out any official responsibilities. Additionally, he is barred from entering the university grounds without prior written authorisation. He would only be permitted to participate in the inquiry proceedings.

Singh added that Naik tried to indoctrinate her and pressurise her to become a Muslim. Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation would be initiated to verify the authenticity of the accusations, and then the focus would shift to identifying all individualsz implicated in the matter, including the collaborators and anyone else who was cognisant of the situation. He added that Naik hid the details from the administration, but every involved individual would be examined, and suitable actions would be taken.

On 23rd December, the committee was unable to get in touch with Naik, who was scheduled to testify before the panel. His phone was turned off, and many efforts were made to call as well as message him while they waited for his response until the evening. The KGMU management declared that he would face severe consequences for his refusal to assist with the probe.

Protests on the campus

Meanwhile, protests have begun regarding the issue by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the National Medicos Organisation (NMO) and other groups. On 24th December, a confrontation also occurred between NMO officials and KGMU authorities during the protest, but security personnel were able to restore order.

The convener of the metropolitan unit, Dr Shivam Krishnan, along with the organising secretary, Dr Kapil Sharma, met with the Vice-Chancellor and demanded revocation of Naik’s degree and requested a recommendation for the cancellation of his admission through NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate). Sharma added that the faculty members of the Pathology department who supported the accused should be identified.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nandkishore Gurjar characterised the case as a love jihad, similar to the Hindu doctor’s father and called for the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against Naik.