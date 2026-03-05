On 4th March, anti-Ambedkarite activist Rajesh Valmiki Chouhan alleged that he was assaulted by a group of around 15-16 men whom he described as fundamentalists in Matour village market near a mosque in Sector 70 of SAS Nagar, Punjab, during Holi celebrations. Chouhan shared videos of his ordeal on social media. He claimed that he was attacked after he objected to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar being beaten on the road by the fundamentalists.

Rajesh Valmiki Chouhan belongs to the Valmiki community (Dalits). He often raises his voice against Ambedkarites who abuse Hinduism, Hindu deities and rituals.

Rajesh Valmiki Chouhan recounts alleged assault

Speaking to OpIndia, Rajesh said that the incident occurred around noon when he was returning home from his brother’s house. According to him, he saw a group of men creating chaos on the road and allegedly assaulting migrants from UP and Bihar who were celebrating Holi and returning to their homes.

Rajesh alleged that the group was carrying sticks, rods and lathis, and that one of the men, dressed as a Sikh, was carrying a spear. He said that when he questioned them and objected to the assault, stating that people were simply celebrating their festival and that such actions were against the law and the Constitution, the situation escalated.

According to Rajesh, one of the men snatched his mobile phone from his pocket and accused him of recording a video. He further claimed that the attackers said that students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar come to the area, create nuisance and drink alcohol.

Rajesh said he responded by telling them that if there was any issue, they should explain it to those people properly and that the police and administration exist to deal with such matters. He alleged that the group ignored him, took the cash he was carrying and removed the silver chain from his neck. Rajesh claimed that he was then beaten with sticks and rods by multiple individuals.

He also alleged that one of the attackers attempted to thrust a spear into his stomach but was stopped by another person present at the scene. Rajesh further claimed that when his wife arrived and tried to intervene, she too was assaulted with sticks.

Injured man alleges police refused to register complaint

Rajesh said that after the alleged assault, he was unable to walk properly and had severe injuries to his hand. According to him, his wife took him to the Matour police station in Sector 71. However, he alleged that the police did not register his complaint and asked him to go home, rest and apply ointment. He further said the police asked him to first get a medical certificate.

He further claimed that he later sought medical help after consulting a local doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital and obtain medical documentation of his injuries. Rajesh said that a medical slip was prepared at the hospital, but he had to purchase medicine from his own pocket as no medicine was provided initially.

He also alleged that although he had an Ayushman card, the hospital refused to accept it and asked for cash payment for the prescribed X-ray.

Police refute claims of not accepting complaint

Speaking to OpIndia, SHO Rupinder Singh of Mataur Police Station refuted the claims that police denied receiving Rajesh’s complaint. He said there are CCTV cameras across the city and that if someone approaches the police to file a complaint, they act on it.