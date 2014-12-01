Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Painting row: Read how Congress’ Milind Deora desperately tried to get ‘Rana Uncle’ to buy the Rs 2 crore painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

OpIndia Staff
The Rana Kapoor-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra painting row seems to be getting murkier and murkier as more details emerge in the ongoing investigation.
Arrested members of Islamic State’s Khorasan wing wanted to replicate Colombo Terror Attack in Delhi

OpIndia Staff
The arrested members of ISKP, who are a husband-wife couple, were planning to procure a potent chemical Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) for the purpose.
Court sends PFI member to judicial custody after he was arrested for false propaganda during Anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff
The 33-year-old was apprehended by Delhi Police Special Cell for spreading false propaganda during Anti-CAA protests in Delhi.
NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan interacted regularly with Twitter account of ISIS suspects who instigated Muslims to join anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff
A Muslim couple with links to the terrorist organization Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was nabbed by Delhi Police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday.
Coronavirus scare: After Kerala family avoided screening, Mangaluru man with suspected symptoms absconds from hospital

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja added that those concealing their travel history to avoid personal inconvenience were committing a crime against society. 
Delhi Riots: Tahir Hussain’s brother Shah Alam arrested by crime branch for involvement in violence

OpIndia Staff
According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shah Alam was also present in that now-infamous multi-story building that belonged to Tahir Hussain when the riots were ongoing.
Pakistani Muslims abuse the Prime Minister Imran Khan for wishing Hindus a happy Holi

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, wished the Hindus of the Islamic country a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival.
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to join BJP: Reports

OpIndia Staff
If media reports are to be believed, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined the BJP.
News Reports

Six-year-old Yes Bank had ‘robust relationships’ with over 300 government entities in 2011 under Congress rule

OpIndia Staff
Rana Kapoor's Yes Bank which is under scanner over allegations of financial irregularities, prospered greatly during the UPA regime.
Politics

17 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, including 6 Ministers from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp, reach Bengaluru: Report

OpIndia Staff
The Kamal Nath Government in Madhya Pradesh is suffering a grave crisis as 17 MLAs have staged a rebellion.
News Reports

Who owned the painting which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sold to Rana Kapoor? Congress, Rajiv Gandhi or was it public property

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi is accused of selling a painting belonging to the Congress party to ex-Managing Director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor for Rs 2 crores
News Reports

Coronavirus: Police arrests one Imran Shaikh for selling used masks from foreign countries

OpIndia Staff
Police arrested one Imran Shaikh after a video of him dumping used masks went viral on social media
News Reports

Delhi riots: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s provocative statement, says as long as Muslims are ‘discriminated against’ riots will be there

OpIndia Staff
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan is in news for yet another provocative statement on Delhi anti-Hindu riots.
Fact-Check

Media Fact-Check

Newslaundry attempts to whitewash Temple Attack during Delhi riots: Four claims, four lies, two apparently added as bonus

The employees at Newslaundry are a bunch of propagandists with IQ levels that would shame baboons.
Editorial Desk
News Reports

IFCN accredited ‘fact-checker’ Boom Live peddles fake news about Justice Muralidhar’s alleged “overnight” transfer days after it was debunked

A week after fake news on Justice Muralidhar's transfer was debunked, IFCN accredited 'fact-checker' Boom Live spreads them
OpIndia Staff
News Reports

Pakistani propaganda media outlet spreads fake news of Muslim girl being raped by Hindus in New Delhi’s Jafrabad

Pakistani propaganda website 'Republic of Buzz' published fake news of Muslim girl being raped by Hindus in Delhi
OpIndia Staff
News Reports

IFCN rejects Fact Hunt’s application based on their founders’ past tweets but overlooks open political prejudice of Altnews founders

The rejection of Fact Hunt’s application and acceptance of Altnews’s application despite its flagrant violations of IFCN policies reveals the dual standards espoused by the organisation
OpIndia Staff
Opinions

Media

The Tragedy of Licypriya: Read how her conman father took sociopathic clowns in the mainstream media for a ride

OpIndia Staff
Licypriya Kangujam, an eight-year-old 'child activist', has been used as a tool by her guardians for their personal motives.
Opinions

Delhi riots and its lessons on Western Ecosystem’s designs for India: Focus on development alone without addressing anti-Hindu, anti-India agenda will be a disaster

satyadosapati
India needs to develop a well thought out plan to counter the deceptive and selfish game of the Western eco-system
The 21 leaders of Naga People’s Convention: Heroes of Nagaland that the nation forgot

Opinions Guest Author
Contributions of 21 Leaders of Naga People’s’ Convention is not only towards building a peaceful and prosperous Nagaland but also sowing the seeds of a peaceful North East of India and stabilising our nation’s eastern frontier!

Lawyers of Nirbhaya’s rapists have been using the loopholes in the law to defeat the purpose of law. Read How

Law Aastha Tiwari
Following are the ways through which the rapists of Nirbhaya are making attempts to escape the noose

BJP has to make Mamata Banerjee pay a political price in West Bengal for her statement on Bangladeshis

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee
It is now Battle Royale in West Bengal. It is for Shah to map out a campaign that will drive Mamata Banerjee crazy

Do we really need proof that non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are persecuted? Harish Salve slams detractors of CAA

Opinions OpIndia Staff
Slamming the 'loudest' allegation against the CAA, that it is designed to 'throw out all Muslims from India', Salve writes that there is no law, rule or notification published, or even a draft circulated, that would suggest that the government has any such intent.
Politics

News Reports

Indonesia: Radical Muslims ‘protest’ against Delhi riots by waving ISIS flags and burning Indian flag, role of Pakistan suspected

OpIndia Staff
Group of 2000 radical Islamists held a protest in Indonesia against the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots
Watch: This powerful short film thanking PM Modi for banning Triple Talaq

News Reports OpIndia Staff

Burqa-clad Women along with Muslim men protest against “Aurat March” that demands equal rights for women at par with men in Pakistan

News Reports OpIndia Staff

Holi Against Hindutva: A Hinduphobic initiative launched by lobbying group linked with the Democrat Party in the USA

News Reports K Bhattacharjee

“No women in Delhi cabinet”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get his hypocrisy called out for tweeting about equality on Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff

RTI reveals Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government spent Rs 29 crores on advertisements two months before elections

Politics OpIndia Staff

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

News Reports OpIndia Staff

Special CBI court accepts clean chit to former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, agrees there is no sufficient ground to proceed against him

News Reports OpIndia Staff

Election Commission approves merger of Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with Bharatiya Janata Party

News Reports OpIndia Staff

Media

MediaOpIndia Staff

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire resorted to shielding Muslim mob by watering down the brutal torture and murder of Dilbar Singh Negi
MediaOpIndia Staff

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain invents a ‘landlord’ to target to Kapil Mishra, Sanjay Gupta turns out to be an imposter: Here are the details

Left-wing fake news factory NDTV and it's propagandist-in-chief Sreenivasan Jain spread fake news about Kapil Mishra
MediaOpIndia Staff

Information and Broadcasting Ministry lifts the 48 hour ban on Asianet and MediaOne, imposed for biased coverage of Delhi Riots

Information and Broadcasting Ministry has rescinded the 48-hour ban that was awarded to Asianet News and MediaOne
News ReportsOpIndia Staff

Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ heckle India TV journalists for exposing the truth of the empty protest site, blare siren to assemble mob

The anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh squatting illegally at public roads for three months, seem to be losing steam
Specials

News Reports

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar wanted the public broadcaster to pay his legal expenses in a criminal conspiracy case, was rejected

OpIndia Staff
Prasar Bharati rejected Jawahar Sircar request to defend him in a criminal defamation case for false sexual harassment charge
OpIndia Explains

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee
Harsh Mander was also a member of Sonia Gandhi's NAC which drafted the Communal Violence Bill
Interviews

Exclusive: BJP leader Kapil Mishra in conversation with OpIndia about Delhi riots and subsequent blame games

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Editor Ajeet Bharti interviews BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Delhi's anti-Hindu riots.
OpIndia Explains

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma
A Reddit post claimed to reveal the identity of DBigXray, man who has been lying about Delhi riots on Wikipedia
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Vihar, Delhi: Contrast with Hindu shops being reduced to smithereens while the Muslim houses standing intact
Bollywood, Sports & more

News Reports

Cricket ties between India and Pakistan won’t improve till Modi is in power, says Shahid Afridi, ignoring terrorism that his country exports

This is not the first time Shahid Afridi has blamed India for the downfall of the game in his country
OpIndia Staff
Cricket

Pakistan offers honorary citizen to West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy for bringing international cricket back to the country

Pakistan President to grant honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy because of his services to Pakistan cricket
OpIndia Staff
News Reports

‘Unofficial’ Kabaddi team that went to Pakistan to be quizzed by authorities on return to India

The 'unofficial' Kabaddi team that went to Pakistan to play World Kabaddi Championship is set to be quizzed on their return to India
OpIndia Staff
News Reports

Faster than Usain Bolt? Kambala man running with buffalos cover 145 meters in just 13.62 seconds

Jockey Srinivasa Gowda ran 145 meters in 13.62 seconds, so his speed would be 9.55 sec for 100 meters, better than Bolt’s record
OpIndia Staff
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC orders removal of posters identifying rioters by 16 March

OpIndia Staff
The bench headed by CJ stated that there is no law that allows the state to place banners displaying names and personal data of the accused from whom compensation is being charged.
News Reports

Road rage leads to communal tension in Meerut, UP but police denies media reports of communal flare up

OpIndia Staff
Meerut Police denied media reports of communal flareup over road rage.
Editor's picks

“Hindu men are jealous of Muslim men so they want to molest Muslim women on Holi” and other Hinduphobic rants on Holi by Islamists

OpIndia Staff
With the festival of colours, Holi, just round the corner, Hinduphobia also seems to be on the rise on social media as tweets likening Holi to 'rape' and 'molestation' and 'rape culture' have started surfacing.
News Reports

National Bravery Award winner Zen Sadavarte humiliated by Shiv Sena leaders on Women’s Day for ‘not speaking Marathi’

OpIndia Staff
Last month, Zen had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, seeking directives stopping children from being used in protests.
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: Bengal man who returned from Saudi Arabia dies after developing flu-like symptoms

OpIndia Staff
India may have its first casualty from the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus as 33-year-old labourer from Murshidabad, West Bengal who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on Sunday.
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Yuva Vahini leader’s convoy attacked in Azamgarh, stones pelted

OpIndia Staff
Rakesh Rai had a narrow escape in the attack. The vehicle has been damaged and its windows have been broken in by the stone pelters.
Crime

Delhi riots: Police searching for suspects linked with shooter Shahrukh and Tahir Hussain, illegal weapons link suspected

OpIndia Staff
The police are also searching for a person in Meerut who is also involved in supplying and procurement of illegal weapons.
News Reports

Police investigating far-Left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for instigating chain of events that spiralled into the Delhi riots: Read details

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police believes that Pinjra Tod, an 'activist group', could have been that 'external factor' that ultimately led to the Delhi riots.
Social Media

Meet the seven women achievers who took over PM Modi’s Twitter account on International Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff
The seven women achievers who handled PM Modi's Twitter account shared their inspiring stories of grit and determination.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Man opens fire to record TikTok video from moving car, arrested

OpIndia Staff
The accused would often make TikTok videos in which he brandished his guns (both real and fake). To lend credibility to his content, Puneet fired from his licenced pistol during the incident.
News Reports

Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar for motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes

OpIndia Staff
A couple from Kashmir accused of having links with the terrorist organisation Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP), has been nabbed by Delhi Police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday morning.
News Reports

Gujarat: Four youths held by cops in Kutch for sending critical information about India’s security instalments to Pakistan

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat police arrest four youths on suspicion of spying for ISI of Pakistan, sensitive information found on their phones
